AFL GENERAL manager of football operations Steve Hocking will replace Brian Cook as chief executive of Geelong.

Hocking joined the AFL in 2017 after a long association with the Cats – as football department head after 199 matches from 1984-94.

He will officially exit his AFL role this Thursday, and will recommence at Geelong at the completion of the 2021 season.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said general counsel and executive general manager of game development Andrew Dillon would fill Hocking's role for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Steven Hocking, Ross Lyon, Gillon McLachlan, and Andrew Dillon enjoying the action at Hindmarsh Stadium in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Cook has been in charge of the Cats for 23 seasons, helping them to three premierships and, through a network of business and government contacts, establishing the club as one of the financially soundest in the AFL.

"It is a relentless job, but Steve has made an enormous contribution to the AFL and the wider AFL industry during his time in the role," McLachlan said.

"He is a values-driven leader who has brought calm, confidence and consistency to the operations of football across the AFL, AFLW, VFL, VFLW and NAB Leagues and his approach is much respected and valued by his colleagues and the wider industry.

"He has brought improvement to every aspect of the game, whether it's the growth of the NAB AFLW competition, the expansion of mental health and welfare initiatives across the clubs, rule changes that have opened up the game and made it more spectacular, the development and implementation of the ARC and the ongoing development of umpires.

"The football being played in this AFL season, and the earlier AFLW season, have each been exceptional and that is a testament to the work of Steve and his team.

"This is a great opportunity for Steve and the Geelong Cats for the next step in his career and he goes with our gratitude and blessings and I know he will continue to contribute to the industry in his role at clubland."

Football operations manager Steve Hocking watching a game at Marvel Stadium in March, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Hocking thanked his team, particularly for its work through the stresses and uncertainty of the past two COVID-19 ravaged seasons.

"The game is well-served by so many people who work together to ensure it is the best it can be, I can't praise enough their efforts of our football operations team and the wider AFL organisation in navigating the pandemic," Hocking said.

"I also want to thank the clubs, the coaches, players and umpires and the wider industry for the way they have embraced the changes needed to ensure football continued for our members and supporters through this period. It has not been an easy time but the relationships across the industry mean our game is in good hands."