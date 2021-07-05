The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 16 has been completed. Six charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Luke Shuey, West Coast Eagles has been charged with Striking Callum Mills, Sydney Swans during the second quarter of the Round 16 match between the Sydney Swans and West Coast Eagles, played at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, July 4, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Shuey says sorry after this reckless swing Luke Shuey immediately apologies for a wild swing on Callum Mills

Jamaine Jones, West Coast Eagles has been charged with Engaging in a Melee, during the second quarter of the Round 16 match between the Sydney Swans and West Coast Eagles, played at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, July 4, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Tom McCartin, Sydney Swans has been charged with Engaging in a Melee, during the second quarter of the Round 16 match between the Sydney Swans and West Coast Eagles, played at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, July 4, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Shaun Atley, North Melbourne has been charged with Engaging in a Melee, during the first quarter of the Round 16 match between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, July 4, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Josh Bruce, Western Bulldogs has been charged with Engaging in a Melee, during the first quarter of the Round 16 match between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, July 4, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



A second offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.

Bailey Smith, Western Bulldogs has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Ben Cunnington, North Melbourne during the second quarter of the Round 16 match between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, July 4, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.