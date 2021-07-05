BEN Brown looms as a possible inclusion for Melbourne's underperforming attack for Thursday night's crunch match against Port Adelaide after being nursed through the VFL on the weekend.

Just four hours after the Demons kicked their lowest score of the season (55 points) against Greater Western Sydney, Brown was kept to heavily reduced minutes playing for Casey in the VFL.

Both the AFL and VFL-listed Demons face a five-day break before the trip to tackle the Power, with a handful of players including midfielder – and unused medical sub – Aaron vandenBerg also managed in the reserves.

Brown finished goalless with three disposals after a directive to play less than 50 per cent game time ahead of the Power clash.

The ex-Roo has played three games in the first season of his four-year contract and hasn't featured at AFL level since he was dropped after round nine.

Demon Ben Brown marks in the VFL against the Giants on July 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He booted five goals last week against Essendon in the VFL but was overlooked again at AFL level as the Demons opted for Bayley Fritsch and Tom McDonald as the targets in attack.

Sam Weideman, who was dropped after round 13, played more minutes than Brown and booted three goals from 21 disposals and spent time in the ruck for Casey on Saturday night.

Coach Simon Goodwin said both would be in the selection mix to face the Power.

"It's certainly something we'll look at, there's no question," Goodwin said post-match.

"If you look through the history of the season, we've lost two games playing three talls and one game playing two talls. But we're not naïve to the fact that we probably need to execute better inside-50 and we need to score a little bit more.

"It's something that we'll continue to look at. The key thing is that those guys get themselves in really good form and that will give themselves the best opportunity to play."

Demon Sam Weideman celebrates a VFL goal against GWS in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons were ranked the fifth over the first 14 weeks for retention per inside 50 entry. That has dropped to 11th over the past fortnight.

Bayley Fritsch (18) has been the most targeted Demon inside 50 in the last fortnight ahead of Tom McDonald (13) and Max Gawn (7). Young ruck-forward Luke Jackson has been the option on just two occasions.

Tom Sparrow (55 per cent game time against GWS) and James Jordon (65 per cent) appear options that could fall out of the side should Brown be recalled.