MELBOURNE will recall Ben Brown for the first time in two months for Thursday night's blockbuster clash against Port Adelaide, hopeful its off-season recruit will be able to fix the side's recent scoring woes.

Brown, a high-profile addition from North Melbourne on a four-year deal during last year's Trade Period, has played just three games for the Demons after dealing with form and fitness issues to start the season.

He was held goalless in his last AFL match, a victory over Carlton back in May, but has been in good VFL form for Casey recently and bagged a five-goal haul a fortnight ago against Essendon.

With the Demons travelling to the Adelaide Oval off a five-day break following last Saturday's defeat to the Giants, Brown was played on reduced minutes in the VFL last weekend.

Demon Ben Brown marks in the VFL against the Giants on July 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

However, coach Simon Goodwin believes the 28-year-old has fully recovered from the knee surgery he underwent in February and is ready to spearhead a Melbourne attack that hasn't scored more than 68 points in three straight matches.

"He obviously had the knee surgery last year and also through pre-season," Goodwin said on Wednesday.

"He missed a lot of footy. When he came into the team the first time, he hadn't played a lot of footy. He'd only played three or four games in the VFL and had missed a really good chunk of training.

"What he's been able to do in the last six or seven weeks is get some continuity in his body and some continuity in his training and playing. Speaking to Ben, he's really confident in his body and he's prepared to play at AFL level.

"When a player is coming to you and saying that, that gives you a lot of belief as a coach that he's in a great frame of mind and wants to impact the team. In his own words, he's ready to go."

More to come