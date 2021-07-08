GEELONG captain Joel Selwood will join star forward Jeremy Cameron on the sidelines this weekend, with the Cats opting to give their veteran midfielder a rest ahead of Saturday's clash with Carlton.
Selwood and Cameron are among four changes for Geelong, who have also left out experienced forward Luke Dahlhaus and promising young midfielder Quinton Narkle for the MCG fixture.
However, the Cats have a strong trio to return, with veteran Shaun Higgins joining young ruckman Esava Ratugolea and Irish tagger Mark O'Connor in the side to face an in-form Blues outfit.
Carlton makes just one change, with Zac Williams returning from a one-match suspension to replace Tom Williamson, which means Zac Fisher and Will Setterfield continue to bide their time after injury setbacks.
Developing midfielder Jai Newcombe is among four Hawthorn players axed for its clash against Fremantle in Alastair Clarkson's first game since the club's controversial coaching succession plan was announced earlier this week.
Tim O'Brien, Damon Greaves and Ollie Hanrahan have also been left out of the Hawks' side for the fixture at the University of Tasmania Stadium, which will be Dockers skipper Nat Fyfe's 200th game.
Meanwhile, Richmond has named Sydney Stack, Dan Rioli, Toby Nankervis and NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft recruit Matt Parker among a 26-man squad for Sunday evening's showdown with Collingwood as the reigning premiers look to return to the top eight.
As revealed earlier on Thursday, last year's No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will finally be unleashed for the Western Bulldogs during Sunday's clash with Sydney. The highly talented key forward joins Josh Schache in an extended 26-man Dogs squad.
However, Aaron Naughton is out having entered the League's 12-day concussion protocols, while Toby McLean and Pat Lipinski have again been controversially omitted amid frustrating seasons for the pair.
Important midfielder Zak Jones returns for St Kilda's clash with Brisbane, but promising forward Jack Higgins will miss through injury while Josh Battle has been left out of Saturday night's fixture.
Brisbane's reigning Brownlow Medal winner Lachie Neale also returns for that clash, but Jarrod Berry is injured while the club's self-proclaimed 'barometer' Rhys Mathieson has been dropped.
Essendon will be without captain Dyson Heppell for Friday night's showdown with Adelaide, who itself will be missing experienced duo Taylor Walker and Luke Brown to their own respective injury issues.
Elsewhere, Jesse Hogan has been named in an extended Greater Western Sydney squad, while Jared Polec has been selected in North Melbourne's 26-man group for Monday night's fixture against West Coast following a long-term hamstring injury.
Friday, July 9
Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: M.Gleeson
Out: D.Heppell (thumb), B.Ham (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Guelfi (unused)
ADELAIDE
In: E.Himmelberg, L.Murphy
Out: L.Brown (Achilles), T.Walker (neck), J.Hately (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Hately (replaced T.Walker)
Saturday, July 10
Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: E.Jeka, D.Grainger-Barras, T.Brockman
Out: T.O'Brien (omitted), D.Greaves (omitted), J.Newcombe (omitted), O.Hanrahan (omitted)
Last week's sub: O.Hanrahan (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: B.Banfield
Out: B.Bewley (injured), M.Crowden (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: M.Crowden (unused)
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: Z.Williams
Out: T.Williamson (omitted), M.Cottrell (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (unused)
GEELONG
In: E.Ratugolea, S.Higgins, M.O'Connor
Out: Q.Narkle (omitted), J.Cameron (hamstring), L.Dahlhaus (managed), J.Selwood (managed)
Last week's sub: M.Holmes (replaced J.Cameron)
Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: L.Neale, J.Madden
Out: J.Berry (calf), R.Mathieson (omitted), J.Prior (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Prior (unused)
ST KILDA
In: Z.Jones
Out: J.Higgins (back soreness), J.Battle (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Battle (unused)
Sunday, July 11
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Taylor, M.de Boer, X.O'Halloran, J.Hogan
Out: J.Buckley (knee)
Last week's sub: S.Reid (replaced J.Buckley)
GOLD COAST
In: R.Atkins, C.Graham, H.Greenwood, Z.Smith
Out: J.Corbett (concussion)
Last week's sub: D.MacPherson (replaced J.Corbett)
Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Ugle-Hagan, J.Schache, L.McNeil, H.Crozier, J.Sweet, E.Richards
Out: A.Naughton (concussion), T.McLean (omitted), P.Lipinski (omitted)
New: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
Last week's sub: P.Lipinski (replaced A.Naughton)
SYDNEY
In: C.Sinclair, C.O'Riordan, D.Stephens
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: J.Rowbottom (unused)
Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: R.Mansell, T.Nankervis, S.Stack, D.Rioli, W.Martyn, M.Parker
Out: S.Edwards (ankle), B.Houli (syndesmosis), C.Coleman-Jones (calf)
Last week's sub: T.Dow (replaced C.Coleman-Jones)
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Brown, J.Ginnivan, O.Henry, W.Kelly, T.Ruscoe
Out: J.Daicos (finger), C.Poulter (omitted)
New: Jack Ginnivan
Last week's sub: F.Macrae (replaced J.Daicos)
Monday, July 12
West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: A.Gaff, L.Ryan, X.O'Neill, J.Nelson, J.Rotham, B.Ah Chee
Out: A.Witherden (groin), J.Redden (knee), J.Jones (foot)
Last week's sub: J.Petruccelle (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Polec, C.Lazzaro, P.Walker, T.Campbell
Out: E.Ford (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: E.Ford (unused)