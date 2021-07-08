GEELONG captain Joel Selwood will join star forward Jeremy Cameron on the sidelines this weekend, with the Cats opting to give their veteran midfielder a rest ahead of Saturday's clash with Carlton.

Selwood and Cameron are among four changes for Geelong, who have also left out experienced forward Luke Dahlhaus and promising young midfielder Quinton Narkle for the MCG fixture.

However, the Cats have a strong trio to return, with veteran Shaun Higgins joining young ruckman Esava Ratugolea and Irish tagger Mark O'Connor in the side to face an in-form Blues outfit.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Teague on Clarko whispers, prized pup unleashed, Fyfe's milestone Nat Edwards with the latest news

Carlton makes just one change, with Zac Williams returning from a one-match suspension to replace Tom Williamson, which means Zac Fisher and Will Setterfield continue to bide their time after injury setbacks.

ALL THE TEAMS Check 'em out

Developing midfielder Jai Newcombe is among four Hawthorn players axed for its clash against Fremantle in Alastair Clarkson's first game since the club's controversial coaching succession plan was announced earlier this week.

Tim O'Brien, Damon Greaves and Ollie Hanrahan have also been left out of the Hawks' side for the fixture at the University of Tasmania Stadium, which will be Dockers skipper Nat Fyfe's 200th game.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Superman' O'Brien with an epic MOTY contender Tim O'Brien produces a truly stunning mark in front of the Hawthorn faithful at the MCG

Meanwhile, Richmond has named Sydney Stack, Dan Rioli, Toby Nankervis and NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft recruit Matt Parker among a 26-man squad for Sunday evening's showdown with Collingwood as the reigning premiers look to return to the top eight.

As revealed earlier on Thursday, last year's No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will finally be unleashed for the Western Bulldogs during Sunday's clash with Sydney. The highly talented key forward joins Josh Schache in an extended 26-man Dogs squad.

However, Aaron Naughton is out having entered the League's 12-day concussion protocols, while Toby McLean and Pat Lipinski have again been controversially omitted amid frustrating seasons for the pair.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R17: Western Bulldogs v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Swans at Marvel Stadium

Important midfielder Zak Jones returns for St Kilda's clash with Brisbane, but promising forward Jack Higgins will miss through injury while Josh Battle has been left out of Saturday night's fixture.

Brisbane's reigning Brownlow Medal winner Lachie Neale also returns for that clash, but Jarrod Berry is injured while the club's self-proclaimed 'barometer' Rhys Mathieson has been dropped.

Essendon will be without captain Dyson Heppell for Friday night's showdown with Adelaide, who itself will be missing experienced duo Taylor Walker and Luke Brown to their own respective injury issues.

Elsewhere, Jesse Hogan has been named in an extended Greater Western Sydney squad, while Jared Polec has been selected in North Melbourne's 26-man group for Monday night's fixture against West Coast following a long-term hamstring injury.

Friday, July 9

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Gleeson

Out: D.Heppell (thumb), B.Ham (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Guelfi (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: E.Himmelberg, L.Murphy

Out: L.Brown (Achilles), T.Walker (neck), J.Hately (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Hately (replaced T.Walker)

Saturday, July 10



Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: E.Jeka, D.Grainger-Barras, T.Brockman

Out: T.O'Brien (omitted), D.Greaves (omitted), J.Newcombe (omitted), O.Hanrahan (omitted)

Last week's sub: O.Hanrahan (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: B.Banfield

Out: B.Bewley (injured), M.Crowden (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Crowden (unused)

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Z.Williams

Out: T.Williamson (omitted), M.Cottrell (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (unused)

GEELONG

In: E.Ratugolea, S.Higgins, M.O'Connor

Out: Q.Narkle (omitted), J.Cameron (hamstring), L.Dahlhaus (managed), J.Selwood (managed)

Last week's sub: M.Holmes (replaced J.Cameron)

Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: L.Neale, J.Madden

Out: J.Berry (calf), R.Mathieson (omitted), J.Prior (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Prior (unused)

ST KILDA

In: Z.Jones

Out: J.Higgins (back soreness), J.Battle (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Battle (unused)

Sunday, July 11



Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Taylor, M.de Boer, X.O'Halloran, J.Hogan

Out: J.Buckley (knee)

Last week's sub: S.Reid (replaced J.Buckley)

GOLD COAST

In: R.Atkins, C.Graham, H.Greenwood, Z.Smith

Out: J.Corbett (concussion)

Last week's sub: D.MacPherson (replaced J.Corbett)

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Ugle-Hagan, J.Schache, L.McNeil, H.Crozier, J.Sweet, E.Richards

Out: A.Naughton (concussion), T.McLean (omitted), P.Lipinski (omitted)

New: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Last week's sub: P.Lipinski (replaced A.Naughton)

SYDNEY

In: C.Sinclair, C.O'Riordan, D.Stephens

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: J.Rowbottom (unused)

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: R.Mansell, T.Nankervis, S.Stack, D.Rioli, W.Martyn, M.Parker

Out: S.Edwards (ankle), B.Houli (syndesmosis), C.Coleman-Jones (calf)

Last week's sub: T.Dow (replaced C.Coleman-Jones)

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Brown, J.Ginnivan, O.Henry, W.Kelly, T.Ruscoe

Out: J.Daicos (finger), C.Poulter (omitted)

New: Jack Ginnivan

Last week's sub: F.Macrae (replaced J.Daicos)

Monday, July 12

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: A.Gaff, L.Ryan, X.O'Neill, J.Nelson, J.Rotham, B.Ah Chee

Out: A.Witherden (groin), J.Redden (knee), J.Jones (foot)

Last week's sub: J.Petruccelle (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Polec, C.Lazzaro, P.Walker, T.Campbell

Out: E.Ford (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: E.Ford (unused)