THE WESTERN Bulldogs will finally unleash Jamarra Ugle-Hagan this weekend, ending months of speculation by handing last year's prized No.1 draft pick his highly anticipated AFL debut.

Ugle-Hagan was last season's first selection in the NAB AFL Draft, with Adelaide forcing the Bulldogs to match a bid at pick No.1 to recruit their Next Generation Academy graduate to the Whitten Oval.

The precociously talented 197cm key forward has since been forced to bide his time in the VFL throughout the first four months of the season, but will win his senior debut ahead of Sunday's clash with Sydney.

Ugle-Hagan will replace fellow attacking target Aaron Naughton, who has entered the League's 12-day concussion protocol (watch the incident in the player below), earning his place in the side after kicking 13 goals from seven games in the VFL with Footscray.

High-flying Naughton hurt on landing Aaron Naughton takes a stunning mark and only moments later hurts himself in another courageous attempt

Despite being named among the AFL emergencies on several occasions this season, Ugle-Hagan hasn't been able to displace either Naughton or Josh Bruce in the Bulldogs forward line and dealt with a dislocated thumb in March.

The teenager possesses elite athleticism, fantastic speed and a superb high-marking ability, emerging as the likely No.1 pick in the 2020 draft pool after kicking 24 goals from nine games for the Oakleigh Chargers in his bottom-age season.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan leaps high during a Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval in February, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs subsequently became intent on matching a bid on its Academy product, regardless of where it was placed during last year's draft, ultimately recruiting him to the club with the first pick.

Ugle-Hagan, the club's second No.1 selection behind Adam Cooney in 2003 and the second Indigenous No.1 pick behind Des Headland in 1998, is the Bulldogs' sixth senior debutant of the season.