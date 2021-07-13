The winning image from Footy Focus 2019: The Apollo Bay Hawks' coach speaks after a round 17 victory. Photo: Amber Noseda

ARE YOU a photographer with a passion for community footy? And keen for a chance to learn from the best in the business?

Then we've got some good news - #FootyFocus21 is here!

Following on from the success of the inaugural competition in 2019, Footy Focus will return for 2021, offering photographers the chance to showcase their best photos that capture the essence of Australian football at a grassroots level.

The top 50 images, as judged by AFL Media's photography team, will be featured on AFL.com.au and the overall winner will spend a day shooting an AFL match with our award-winning chief photographer, Michael Willson, in round 23.

To enter, simply share your best community footy photos taken during 2021 on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter by tagging #FootyFocus2021. You can also upload your photo to http://www.footyfocus21.afl.

The competition starts on Wednesday, July 14 and runs until Monday, August 9 - after AFL round 21. The winner will be announced on Thursday, August 12 and they'll join Michael Willson for an AFL game in round 23 (August 20-22)

Looking for some inspiration? Check out some of the top entries from 2019 below and get cracking on capturing "all the mud, all the sweat, all the speccies and all the celebrations".

Footy Focus 2019: Two Fitzroy players celebrate a VAFA premiership victory against Geelong. Picture: Phyllis Queally

Footy Focus 2019: Players from Penguin FC in Tasmania celebrate a goal. Picture: Grant Viney

Footy Focus 2019. Photo: Andrew Wiseman