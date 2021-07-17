THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday game of Round 18 has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Shai Bolton, Richmond, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Hugh McCluggage, Brisbane Lions during the fourth quarter of the Round 18 match between Richmond and the Brisbane Lions played at Metricon Stadium on Friday, July 16, 2021

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Toby Nankervis, Richmond, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Joe Daniher, Brisbane Lions, during the second quarter of the Round 18 match between Richmond and the Brisbane Lions played at Metricon Stadium on Friday, July 16, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $5000 sanction as a second offence. The player can accept a $3000 sanction with an early plea.