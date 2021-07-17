ESSENDON forward Harry Jones will miss Sunday's clash with North Melbourne and is in danger of missing the rest of the season after scans revealed he had suffered a stress reaction in his right foot.

He will be replaced by wingman Brayden Ham in the side to face the Roos.

After being sidelined with a foot injury for a large portion of his debut season in 2020, Jones debuted in round one this year and played all 16 games to start the season.

The 20-year-old flagged soreness in his right foot at training on Friday before he was sent for initial scans that showed a stress reaction.

He will undergo further assessment in coming days to determine the full extent of the injury which could prove season-ending.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard NAB AFL Rising Star: Harrison Jones lights up round 14 Watch the highlights and find out why Harrison Jones gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in R14

"It's important with these types of injuries that we take a very conservative approach," Bombers football boss Josh Mahoney said.

"We believe we have got on top of this early, but it will require further investigation and another scan to determine the full extent of the injury."

Skipper Dyson Heppell will return against the Roos after thumb surgery, while mid-season draftee Sam Durham will make his debut with Kyle Langford injury and Marty Gleeson dropped.