CHARLIE Curnow's long road to an AFL comeback took a significant step on Sunday, with Carlton's most exciting young prospect playing just over three quarters in a mixed scratch match at Ikon Park.

Playing his first minutes in well over two years following a series of debilitating knee injuries, Curnow kicked one goal and got through the unofficial hitout unscathed in a promising display.

Curnow jumped for a series of trademark high grabs and showed no discomfort in his right knee, playing in a hastily arranged fixture made up of non-playing Carlton, Collingwood, Hawthorn and Melbourne AFL-listed players.

The 24-year-old had originally been slated to make his return in a VFL clash against Collingwood on Sunday morning, though that match was postponed due to Victoria's recent COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Charlie Curnow injures his knee in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

But his performance in the non-competitive fixture at Ikon Park still delighted Carlton officials, who believe the athletic key forward remains on track to return at AFL level at some stage later this year.

Curnow hasn't played for the Blues since suffering medial ligament damage to his right knee in a game against Fremantle in June 2019. He has since suffered a dislocation, a fracture and a hairline stress response to the same knee.

More to come …