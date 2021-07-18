VICTORIA'S snap lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak meant there was no VFL football over the weekend, but a pair of stars made successful returns from injury as the SANFL and WAFL competitions continued.

Adelaide midfielder Matt Crouch returned from a long-term groin injury to rack up 28 touches in the SANFL on Saturday, while Port Adelaide youngster Xavier Duursma showed his class with a dominant performance on Sunday.

Playing in his first game since round 18 last year, Crouch won eight clearances and laid four tackles in Adelaide's 54-point loss to North Adelaide.

Duursma was even more dominant, as he returned from a knee problem for Port Adelaide during its narrow 13-point victory over West Adelaide on Sunday.

Xavier Duursma is helped off the ground against Richmond in R4 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

It was Duursma's first hitout since he injured his knee playing for the Power against Richmond in round four and the 21-year-old looked a class above as he collected 27 disposals and booted two goals in a dominant individual performance.

Youngster Jackson Mead (27 touches and a goal) was also good for Port Adelaide, while veteran duo Hamish Hartlett (27 disposals and a goal) and Tom Clurey (22 disposals and nine marks) played their part in the victory.

Also starring in the SANFL was forward Billy Frampton, who impressed with a team-high 31 disposals and 13 marks playing a new role in the backline for Adelaide.

In the ruck, Kieran Strachan dominated with 45 hitouts, to go with 25 disposals and 11 marks, while defender Fischer McAsey played forward and kicked two goals.

In the WAFL, forward Jake Waterman dominated for West Coast with 4.1 from 29 disposals in the Eagles' 20-point loss to Subiaco.

Jake Waterman in action. Picture: AFL Photos

He wasn't the only Eagle to find plenty of the ball, with Brayden Ainsworth (33 disposals) and Jarrod Brander (29 disposals) also prolific.

Defender Alex Witherden made a solid return from injury, finishing with 27 touches and eight marks.

Also in the WAFL, Fremantle forward Joel Western did his chances of a recall no harm with a 21-disposal, three-goal performance for Peel Thunder in their nine-point loss against Claremont.

Out-of-favour utility Connor Blakely won 31 disposals in an eye-catching effort, while defenders Taylin Duman (22 touches) and Tobe Watson (20) also played well.