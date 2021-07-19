WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley will be forced into home quarantine and miss the Dogs' match this weekend after visiting a Tier 1 COVID-19 exposure site last week.

Dunkley attended a local café last Wednesday that has since been identified by the Victorian Department of Health. He will be required to isolate until next week – 14 days from the time of his visit.

The 24-year-old returned from a long-term shoulder injury in Saturday's win over Gold Coast at Metricon and has passed two negative COVID-19 tests but will sit out this week after learning of the café classification on Monday.

Josh Dunkley after injuring his shoulder in the Bulldogs' clash with GWS in R6 on April 23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Dogs are scheduled to play against Adelaide on Sunday in Ballarat, however, it appears likely the fixture will change to see them tackle their round 20 opponent Melbourne in a blockbuster encounter in order to restrict travel for teams around the country.

It comes as the nine Greater Western Sydney players and staff and six Sydney players and staff remain in isolation in Queensland after their visit to the Australia-France rugby match in Melbourne was re-classified.

They include Giants players Toby Greene and Matt De Boer and Swans Callum Mills and Harry Cunningham.

Their current advice is to remain quarantining until further notice, which could extend to a 14-day stint dated back to the match at AAMI Park on July 13.

More meetings are expected on Monday morning to determine the next steps.