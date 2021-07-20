THE LATEST on Richmond superstar Dustin Martin, West Coast skipper Luke Shuey, Brisbane Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, smooth-moving Giant Josh Kelly and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 18.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Murray
|Concussion
|1 week
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
The main watch this week is on Doedee after missing Sunday's match against West Coast. Just as he is expected back, fellow defender Murray has fallen victim to the same issue, concussed against the Eagles and out of this weekend's match. Matt Crouch made a successful return from his groin surgery at the weekend with 28 disposals in the SANFL. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Connor Ballenden
|Hamstring
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Neale
|Shoulder
|Test
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Neale threw a scare into the Lions after leaving training holding his right shoulder on Tuesday. However, the club says it was a "stinger" and fully expect him to play Gold Coast on Saturday. Jarrod Berry (calf) returned through a VFL scratch match on the weekend and just jogged laps on Tuesday, while Gardiner showed good signs of progress towards a return with some overhead marking to test his shoulder. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Levi Casboult
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Cripps
|Soreness
|Test
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|Season
|Marc Murphy
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
The Blues will give Charlie Curnow (knee) another VFL scratch match before he is considered for AFL selection. But expect both Cripps and Murphy to be rushed back this week. Key position trio Casboult, McDonald and McGovern aren't far away. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Callum Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Daicos
|Finger
|3-5 weeks
|Will Hoskin-Elliott
|Back
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ash Johnson
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Will Kelly
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Brody Mihocek
|Abdominal
|Test
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Thomas
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Callum Brown dislocated his shoulder in the dying stages of the loss to Carlton and will undergo surgery this week that will rule him out for the remainder of the season, while Thomas has been ruled out due to concussion protocols. Hoskin-Elliott had a back spasm in the final term against the Blues and will be monitored off the short break, while Mihocek will also be assessed ahead of playing the Power. Howe is hopeful of returning next weekend, while Kelly is closing in on a return. There is now a possibility Begg, who was originally expected to miss the remainder of the season, may be seen at VFL level to end the year. Further assessment of Johnson's finger injury meant he required more surgery. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Season
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Aaron Francis
|Mental health
|TBC
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Foot
|TBC
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew Phillips
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Back
|Season
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|David Zaharakis
|Wrist
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Jones was ruled out with a hot spot stress reaction in his foot that arose last week, with the club to take a cautious approach with their young key forward. Langford was ruled out for at least a couple of weeks with his hamstring injury, while Shiel will step up his return to training this week in his bid for a late-season comeback from his knee injury. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brett Bewley
|Ribs
|Test
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|Season
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|Test
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|Season
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|Test
|Rory Lobb
|Ankle
|TBC
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Taberner
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Lobb has a number of issues in an ankle that has troubled him for some weeks, but he has not been ruled out this week as he is assessed further. Darcy suffered a slight strain in his knee against Geelong but the knee is stable. Hill experienced mild hamstring awareness ahead of his planned WAFL return and was pulled out. Bewley is in isolation after being impacted by stricter protocols related to the border closure with Victoria. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Mitch Duncan
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Stefan Okunbor
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Cameron Taheny
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Gary Rohan is available to return after missing the win against Fremantle with a corked quad, while Cameron and Duncan continue their recoveries. Taheny remains sidelined with a hamstring strain he suffered in the last VFL match against Williamstown, while Okunbor injured his calf in the same match. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Brandon Ellis
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Hugh Greenwood
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Holman
|Abdomen
|TBC
|Oleg Markov
|Calf
|Test
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Indefinite
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Concussion
|Test
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Holman has been in hospital since Saturday night after undergoing a "small procedure" on his stomach following a first-quarter hit from Marcus Bontempelli. He is expected to be released in the coming days, but there's no timeline on his return. Day has a plantar fascia problem and will be integrated back into the main group in the next week, while Markov is expected to be available to play Brisbane. Weller has missed one match with concussion and is no certainty to play this week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Angwin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Kieren Briggs
|Isolation
|1 week
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Matt de Boer
|Isolation
|1 week
|Cameron Fleeton
|Quad
|Test
|Matt Flynn
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Toby Greene
|Isolation
|1 week
|Bobby Hill
|Managed
|TBC
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Kelly
|Ankle
|Test
|James Peatling
|Ribs
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|4-6 weeks
|Will Shaw
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jake Stein
|Isolation
|1 week
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Kelly was subbed out of the Sydney Derby after rolling his right ankle but scans showed he avoided serious damage. The Giants hope the star midfielder can train later this week but he will also have to pass a fitness test to play against Essendon. Flynn dislocated his left shoulder twice against the Swans but Shane Mumford has recovered from back soreness and is available. Four players – including vice-captain Greene – are in isolation until next Tuesday and will miss one more match, while Hill has returned to Sydney for family reasons. Whitfield was sidelined for the loss to the Swans and will have to pass the standard concussion tests to return and take on the Bombers. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Day
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Jarman Impey
|Ankle
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Morrison
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Concussion
|Test
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Blake Hardwick and Chad Wingard (both hamstring) are available this week, while Morrison and Scrimshaw need to get through training in order to play. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Brown
|Heel
|2-3 weeks
|James Harmes
|Illness
|Test
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Nathan Jones
|Calf
|Test
|Bailey Laurie
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
The Demons should regain Harmes from an ear infection this week, while Jones is also likely to be available. Harrison Petty felt at his hamstring during last Saturday night's draw with the Hawks, but is expected to play. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Taylor Garner
|Ankle
|1 week
|Charlie Ham
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|Test
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos were buoyed by Aiden Bonar (ankle) and Charlie Comben (leg) making their comebacks from long-term injuries in a VFL scratch match on Saturday. Garner, Ham, Tyson and Walker could soon join them in recovering from their own respective fitness problems. However, Mahony is unlikely to play this week after exiting last Sunday's loss to the Bombers with a shoulder issue. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Season
|Zak Butters
|Knee
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Robbie Gray
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Steven Motlop
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Connor Rozee
|Knee
|Test
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Butters has progressed faster than expected after he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Melbourne and could return this week. Rozee is refreshed after a week off for knee soreness and should also be available. Motlop could be sidelined until the eve of finals. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Astbury
|Ankle
|Test
|Noah Balta
|Syndesmosis
|4-5 weeks
|Nathan Broad
|Syndesmosis
|2-3 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Calf
|Test
|Shane Edwards
|Ankle
|Test
|Bachar Houli
|Syndesmosis
|3-4 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Kidney
|Season
|Kamdyn McIntosh
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Miller
|Groin
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee/Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
McIntosh has already resumed running after a minor hamstring injury against Brisbane. Astbury is expected to be available after turning his ankle in the same match. A nasty quad cork has been the more pressing issue for Vlastuin of late, needing to hold back on training to give it time to rest. Broad has progressed quickly in his recovery from surgery on a syndesmosis injury, while Houli will start running in the AlterG treadmill this week. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Battle
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Jaw
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Jack Higgins
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Highmore
|Hand
|TBC
|Rowan Marshall
|Isolation
|1 week
|Daniel McKenzie
|Concussion
|1 week
|Shaun McKernan
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Mason Wood
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Marshall will miss the game against West Coast, required to complete 14 days of isolation backdated to last Tuesday when he visited a Tier 1 COVID-19 exposure site. Coffield has made the trip to Perth and will be a test. McKenzie has been ruled out with concussion he suffered in the loss to Port Adelaide, while Highmore underwent surgery on Monday to repair a broken hand he sustained in the same game. While the club had hoped Higgins would travel, he will remain sidelined for at least one more week along with McKernan. Battle is awaiting further information on bone stress in his ankle but is expected to sit out the remainder of the season. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Cunningham
|Isolation
|1 week
|Lewis Melican
|Achilles
|Test
|Callum Mills
|Isolation
|1 week
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Colin O'Riordan
|Isolation
|1 week
|Callum Sinclair
|Isolation
|1 week
|Chad Warner
|Shin
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
The Swans have four players isolating until next Tuesday due to being considered COVID-19 close contacts, but Sam Reid (calf) and Braeden Campbell (shin) are available after recovering from their injuries. Melican has been joining in the match play at training and is hoping to take part in a reserves scratch match later this week. Warner is training with the main group again but the Swans continue to take a cautious approach with the young gun. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Hand
|5-6 weeks
|Tom Barrass
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Will Collins
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Josh Kennedy
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Redden
|Leg
|2 weeks
|Willie Rioli
|Suspension
|August 20
|Luke Shuey
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Zane Trew
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Kennedy has been monitoring a tight calf for a number of weeks and recognised the need for a week off, with the spearhead confident he will return immediately. Shuey suffered a strained calf against Adelaide, continuing the skipper's horror run with soft tissues issues in the past 18 months. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Isolation
|1 week
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Managed
|Test
|Stefan Martin
|Groin
|TBC
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|Season
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|Test
|Easton Wood
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 20
Early prognosis
Liberatore is expected to return this week after being managed last round due to soreness, while Wood will also push to be made available after his ankle injury. Vandermeer may also play at some level this weekend after returning to full training from his knee issues. Dunkley will be unavailable after visiting a tier one exposure site and undertaking mandatory quarantine. Sadly McLean faces 12 months on the sidelines after suffering another ACL tear, while the big watch is on Martin, whose return has been delayed indefinitely by groin soreness. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list