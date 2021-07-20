BROUGHT TO YOU BYMETLIFE

THE LATEST on Richmond superstar Dustin Martin, West Coast skipper Luke Shuey, Brisbane Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, smooth-moving Giant Josh Kelly and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 18.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  Season
 Tom Doedee  Concussion  Test
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Nick Murray  Concussion  1 week
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The main watch this week is on Doedee after missing Sunday's match against West Coast. Just as he is expected back, fellow defender Murray has fallen victim to the same issue, concussed against the Eagles and out of this weekend's match. Matt Crouch made a successful return from his groin surgery at the weekend with 28 disposals in the SANFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Connor Ballenden  Hamstring  Test
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  Season
 Lachie Neale  Shoulder  Test
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  5 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Neale threw a scare into the Lions after leaving training holding his right shoulder on Tuesday. However, the club says it was a "stinger" and fully expect him to play Gold Coast on Saturday. Jarrod Berry (calf) returned through a VFL scratch match on the weekend and just jogged laps on Tuesday, while Gardiner showed good signs of progress towards a return with some overhead marking to test his shoulder. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Levi Casboult  Knee  1-2 weeks
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Patrick Cripps  Soreness  Test
 Sam Docherty  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  2-3 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  Season
 Marc Murphy  Calf  Test
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The Blues will give Charlie Curnow (knee) another VFL scratch match before he is considered for AFL selection. But expect both Cripps and Murphy to be rushed back this week. Key position trio Casboult, McDonald and McGovern aren't far away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Callum Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Josh Daicos  Finger  3-5 weeks
 Will Hoskin-Elliott  Back  Test
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ash Johnson  Finger  3-4 weeks
 Will Kelly  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Brody Mihocek  Abdominal  Test
 Darcy Moore  Knee  Season
 Josh Thomas  Concussion  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Callum Brown dislocated his shoulder in the dying stages of the loss to Carlton and will undergo surgery this week that will rule him out for the remainder of the season, while Thomas has been ruled out due to concussion protocols. Hoskin-Elliott had a back spasm in the final term against the Blues and will be monitored off the short break, while Mihocek will also be assessed ahead of playing the Power. Howe is hopeful of returning next weekend, while Kelly is closing in on a return. There is now a possibility Begg, who was originally expected to miss the remainder of the season, may be seen at VFL level to end the year. Further assessment of Johnson's finger injury meant he required more surgery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Season
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   5-6 weeks
 Aaron Francis  Mental health  TBC
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Season
 Harrison Jones  Foot  TBC
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Season
 Andrew Phillips  Hamstring  Test
 Zach Reid  Back  Season
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  1-2 weeks
 David Zaharakis  Wrist  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Jones was ruled out with a hot spot stress reaction in his foot that arose last week, with the club to take a cautious approach with their young key forward. Langford was ruled out for at least a couple of weeks with his hamstring injury, while Shiel will step up his return to training this week in his bid for a late-season comeback from his knee injury. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brett Bewley  Ribs  Test
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  Season
 Sean Darcy  Knee  Test
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  5 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  Season
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  Test
 Rory Lobb  Ankle  TBC
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Matt Taberner  Calf  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Lobb has a number of issues in an ankle that has troubled him for some weeks, but he has not been ruled out this week as he is assessed further. Darcy suffered a slight strain in his knee against Geelong but the knee is stable. Hill experienced mild hamstring awareness ahead of his planned WAFL return and was pulled out. Bewley is in isolation after being impacted by stricter protocols related to the border closure with Victoria. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Indefinite
 Stefan Okunbor  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Cameron Taheny  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Gary Rohan is available to return after missing the win against Fremantle with a corked quad, while Cameron and Duncan continue their recoveries. Taheny remains sidelined with a hamstring strain he suffered in the last VFL match against Williamstown, while Okunbor injured his calf in the same match. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Brandon Ellis  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Hugh Greenwood  Knee  Season
 Nick Holman  Abdomen  TBC
 Oleg Markov  Calf  Test
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Indefinite
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Lachie Weller  Concussion  Test
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Holman has been in hospital since Saturday night after undergoing a "small procedure" on his stomach following a first-quarter hit from Marcus Bontempelli. He is expected to be released in the coming days, but there's no timeline on his return. Day has a plantar fascia problem and will be integrated back into the main group in the next week, while Markov is expected to be available to play Brisbane. Weller has missed one match with concussion and is no certainty to play this week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Angwin  Hamstring  Test
 Kieren Briggs  Isolation  1 week
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Matt de Boer  Isolation  1 week
 Cameron Fleeton  Quad  Test
 Matt Flynn  Shoulder  TBC
 Toby Greene  Isolation  1 week
 Bobby Hill  Managed  TBC
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  Indefinite
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Josh Kelly  Ankle  Test
 James Peatling  Ribs  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  4-6 weeks
 Will Shaw  Shoulder  Season
 Jake Stein  Isolation  1 week
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Concussion  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Kelly was subbed out of the Sydney Derby after rolling his right ankle but scans showed he avoided serious damage. The Giants hope the star midfielder can train later this week but he will also have to pass a fitness test to play against Essendon. Flynn dislocated his left shoulder twice against the Swans but Shane Mumford has recovered from back soreness and is available. Four players – including vice-captain Greene – are in isolation until next Tuesday and will miss one more match, while Hill has returned to Sydney for family reasons. Whitfield was sidelined for the loss to the Swans and will have to pass the standard concussion tests to return and take on the Bombers. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Will Day  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Jarman Impey  Ankle  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Knee  Season
 Harry Morrison  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Scrimshaw  Concussion  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Blake Hardwick and Chad Wingard (both hamstring) are available this week, while Morrison and Scrimshaw need to get through training in order to play. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Brown  Heel  2-3 weeks
 James Harmes  Illness  Test
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Nathan Jones  Calf  Test
 Bailey Laurie  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The Demons should regain Harmes from an ear infection this week, while Jones is also likely to be available. Harrison Petty felt at his hamstring during last Saturday night's draw with the Hawks, but is expected to play. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Taylor Garner  Ankle  1 week
 Charlie Ham  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  TBC
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  Season
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Dom Tyson  Calf  Test
 Will Walker  Thumb  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos were buoyed by Aiden Bonar (ankle) and Charlie Comben (leg) making their comebacks from long-term injuries in a VFL scratch match on Saturday. Garner, Ham, Tyson and Walker could soon join them in recovering from their own respective fitness problems. However, Mahony is unlikely to play this week after exiting last Sunday's loss to the Bombers with a shoulder issue. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Zak Butters  Knee  Test
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Kane Farrell  Knee  Season
 Robbie Gray  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Steven Motlop  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
 Connor Rozee  Knee  Test
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Butters has progressed faster than expected after he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Melbourne and could return this week. Rozee is refreshed after a week off for knee soreness and should also be available. Motlop could be sidelined until the eve of finals. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Astbury  Ankle  Test
 Noah Balta  Syndesmosis  4-5 weeks
 Nathan Broad  Syndesmosis  2-3 weeks
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Calf  Test
 Shane Edwards  Ankle  Test
 Bachar Houli  Syndesmosis  3-4 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Kidney  Season
 Kamdyn McIntosh  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ben Miller  Groin  Test
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee/Quad  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

McIntosh has already resumed running after a minor hamstring injury against Brisbane. Astbury is expected to be available after turning his ankle in the same match. A nasty quad cork has been the more pressing issue for Vlastuin of late, needing to hold back on training to give it time to rest. Broad has progressed quickly in his recovery from surgery on a syndesmosis injury, while Houli will start running in the AlterG treadmill this week. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Battle  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Jaw  2-3 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Hamstring  Test
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  8-10 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Jack Higgins  Back  1-2 weeks
 Tom Highmore  Hand  TBC
 Rowan Marshall  Isolation  1 week
 Daniel McKenzie  Concussion  1 week
 Shaun McKernan  Toe  1-2 weeks
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Mason Wood  Back  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Marshall will miss the game against West Coast, required to complete 14 days of isolation backdated to last Tuesday when he visited a Tier 1 COVID-19 exposure site. Coffield has made the trip to Perth and will be a test. McKenzie has been ruled out with concussion he suffered in the loss to Port Adelaide, while Highmore underwent surgery on Monday to repair a broken hand he sustained in the same game. While the club had hoped Higgins would travel, he will remain sidelined for at least one more week along with McKernan. Battle is awaiting further information on bone stress in his ankle but is expected to sit out the remainder of the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harry Cunningham  Isolation  1 week
 Lewis Melican  Achilles  Test
 Callum Mills  Isolation  1 week
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
 Colin O'Riordan  Isolation  1 week
 Callum Sinclair  Isolation  1 week
 Chad Warner  Shin  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The Swans have four players isolating until next Tuesday due to being considered COVID-19 close contacts, but Sam Reid (calf) and Braeden Campbell (shin) are available after recovering from their injuries. Melican has been joining in the match play at training and is hoping to take part in a reserves scratch match later this week. Warner is training with the main group again but the Swans continue to take a cautious approach with the young gun. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Hand  5-6 weeks
 Tom Barrass  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Will Collins  Hamstring  Test
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  4 weeks
 Josh Kennedy  Calf  Test
 Jack Redden  Leg  2 weeks
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  August 20
 Luke Shuey  Calf  2 weeks
 Zane Trew  Hamstring  1 week
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Kennedy has been monitoring a tight calf for a number of weeks and recognised the need for a week off, with the spearhead confident he will return immediately. Shuey suffered a strained calf against Adelaide, continuing the skipper's horror run with soft tissues issues in the past 18 months. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Isolation  1 week
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
 Tom Liberatore  Managed  Test
 Stefan Martin  Groin  TBC
 Toby McLean  Knee  Season
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  2-4 weeks 
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Knee  Test
 Easton Wood  Ankle  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Liberatore is expected to return this week after being managed last round due to soreness, while Wood will also push to be made available after his ankle injury. Vandermeer may also play at some level this weekend after returning to full training from his knee issues. Dunkley will be unavailable after visiting a tier one exposure site and undertaking mandatory quarantine. Sadly McLean faces 12 months on the sidelines after suffering another ACL tear, while the big watch is on Martin, whose return has been delayed indefinitely by groin soreness. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 