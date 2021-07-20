THE LATEST on Richmond superstar Dustin Martin, West Coast skipper Luke Shuey, Brisbane Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, smooth-moving Giant Josh Kelly and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 18.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles Season Tom Doedee Concussion Test Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Nick Murray Concussion 1 week Daniel Talia Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The main watch this week is on Doedee after missing Sunday's match against West Coast. Just as he is expected back, fellow defender Murray has fallen victim to the same issue, concussed against the Eagles and out of this weekend's match. Matt Crouch made a successful return from his groin surgery at the weekend with 28 disposals in the SANFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin TBC Connor Ballenden Hamstring Test Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 3-5 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Season Lachie Neale Shoulder Test Harry Sharp Ankle 5 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Neale threw a scare into the Lions after leaving training holding his right shoulder on Tuesday. However, the club says it was a "stinger" and fully expect him to play Gold Coast on Saturday. Jarrod Berry (calf) returned through a VFL scratch match on the weekend and just jogged laps on Tuesday, while Gardiner showed good signs of progress towards a return with some overhead marking to test his shoulder. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Knee 2-4 weeks Levi Casboult Knee 1-2 weeks David Cuningham Knee Season Patrick Cripps Soreness Test Sam Docherty Knee 3-5 weeks Michael Gibbons Hamstring 3-5 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 2-3 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1-2 weeks Alex Mirkov Knee Season Marc Murphy Calf Test Sam Philp Groin Season Marc Pittonet Ankle 3-5 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The Blues will give Charlie Curnow (knee) another VFL scratch match before he is considered for AFL selection. But expect both Cripps and Murphy to be rushed back this week. Key position trio Casboult, McDonald and McGovern aren't far away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Shoulder 3-4 weeks Callum Brown Shoulder Season Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Josh Daicos Finger 3-5 weeks Will Hoskin-Elliott Back Test Jeremy Howe Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ash Johnson Finger 3-4 weeks Will Kelly Quad 1-2 weeks Beau McCreery Hamstring 4-5 weeks Brody Mihocek Abdominal Test Darcy Moore Knee Season Josh Thomas Concussion 1 week Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Callum Brown dislocated his shoulder in the dying stages of the loss to Carlton and will undergo surgery this week that will rule him out for the remainder of the season, while Thomas has been ruled out due to concussion protocols. Hoskin-Elliott had a back spasm in the final term against the Blues and will be monitored off the short break, while Mihocek will also be assessed ahead of playing the Power. Howe is hopeful of returning next weekend, while Kelly is closing in on a return. There is now a possibility Begg, who was originally expected to miss the remainder of the season, may be seen at VFL level to end the year. Further assessment of Johnson's finger injury meant he required more surgery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Season Jye Caldwell Hamstring 5-6 weeks Aaron Francis Mental health TBC Michael Hurley Hip Season Harrison Jones Foot TBC Kyle Langford Hamstring 2-3 weeks Andrew McGrath Knee 5-6 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Season Andrew Phillips Hamstring Test Zach Reid Back Season Dylan Shiel Knee 1-2 weeks David Zaharakis Wrist Test Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Jones was ruled out with a hot spot stress reaction in his foot that arose last week, with the club to take a cautious approach with their young key forward. Langford was ruled out for at least a couple of weeks with his hamstring injury, while Shiel will step up his return to training this week in his bid for a late-season comeback from his knee injury. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brett Bewley Ribs Test Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring Season Sean Darcy Knee Test Michael Frederick Ankle 5 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle Season Stephen Hill Hamstring Test Rory Lobb Ankle TBC Sam Sturt Knee Season Matt Taberner Calf Test Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Lobb has a number of issues in an ankle that has troubled him for some weeks, but he has not been ruled out this week as he is assessed further. Darcy suffered a slight strain in his knee against Geelong but the knee is stable. Hill experienced mild hamstring awareness ahead of his planned WAFL return and was pulled out. Bewley is in isolation after being impacted by stricter protocols related to the border closure with Victoria. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring 2-4 weeks Mitch Duncan Knee 4-6 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle Indefinite Stefan Okunbor Calf 1-2 weeks Cameron Taheny Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Gary Rohan is available to return after missing the win against Fremantle with a corked quad, while Cameron and Duncan continue their recoveries. Taheny remains sidelined with a hamstring strain he suffered in the last VFL match against Williamstown, while Okunbor injured his calf in the same match. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Foot 1-2 weeks Brandon Ellis Hamstring 3 weeks Hugh Greenwood Knee Season Nick Holman Abdomen TBC Oleg Markov Calf Test Rhys Nicholls Back Indefinite Rory Thompson Knee Season Lachie Weller Concussion Test Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Holman has been in hospital since Saturday night after undergoing a "small procedure" on his stomach following a first-quarter hit from Marcus Bontempelli. He is expected to be released in the coming days, but there's no timeline on his return. Day has a plantar fascia problem and will be integrated back into the main group in the next week, while Markov is expected to be available to play Brisbane. Weller has missed one match with concussion and is no certainty to play this week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Hamstring Test Kieren Briggs Isolation 1 week Jack Buckley Knee Season Matt de Boer Isolation 1 week Cameron Fleeton Quad Test Matt Flynn Shoulder TBC Toby Greene Isolation 1 week Bobby Hill Managed TBC Tom Hutchesson Hamstring Indefinite Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Josh Kelly Ankle Test James Peatling Ribs Test Braydon Preuss Pectoral 4-6 weeks Will Shaw Shoulder Season Jake Stein Isolation 1 week Conor Stone Hamstring 2-3 weeks Lachie Whitfield Concussion Test Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Kelly was subbed out of the Sydney Derby after rolling his right ankle but scans showed he avoided serious damage. The Giants hope the star midfielder can train later this week but he will also have to pass a fitness test to play against Essendon. Flynn dislocated his left shoulder twice against the Swans but Shane Mumford has recovered from back soreness and is available. Four players – including vice-captain Greene – are in isolation until next Tuesday and will miss one more match, while Hill has returned to Sydney for family reasons. Whitfield was sidelined for the loss to the Swans and will have to pass the standard concussion tests to return and take on the Bombers. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Ankle 3-4 weeks Jack Gunston Back TBC Jarman Impey Ankle Season Changkuoth Jiath Knee Season Harry Morrison Hamstring Test Jack Scrimshaw Concussion Test James Sicily Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Blake Hardwick and Chad Wingard (both hamstring) are available this week, while Morrison and Scrimshaw need to get through training in order to play. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Brown Heel 2-3 weeks James Harmes Illness Test Marty Hore Knee Season Nathan Jones Calf Test Bailey Laurie Shoulder 2-3 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The Demons should regain Harmes from an ear infection this week, while Jones is also likely to be available. Harrison Petty felt at his hamstring during last Saturday night's draw with the Hawks, but is expected to play. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Taylor Garner Ankle 1 week Charlie Ham Ankle 1-2 weeks Jack Mahony Shoulder TBC Matt McGuinness Foot Season Flynn Perez Knee Season Dom Tyson Calf Test Will Walker Thumb Test Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos were buoyed by Aiden Bonar (ankle) and Charlie Comben (leg) making their comebacks from long-term injuries in a VFL scratch match on Saturday. Garner, Ham, Tyson and Walker could soon join them in recovering from their own respective fitness problems. However, Mahony is unlikely to play this week after exiting last Sunday's loss to the Bombers with a shoulder issue. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Zak Butters Knee Test Orazio Fantasia Knee 1-2 weeks Kane Farrell Knee Season Robbie Gray Knee 3-4 weeks Steven Motlop Ankle 4-5 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Connor Rozee Knee Test Taj Schofield Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Butters has progressed faster than expected after he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Melbourne and could return this week. Rozee is refreshed after a week off for knee soreness and should also be available. Motlop could be sidelined until the eve of finals. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Astbury Ankle Test Noah Balta Syndesmosis 4-5 weeks Nathan Broad Syndesmosis 2-3 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Calf Test Shane Edwards Ankle Test Bachar Houli Syndesmosis 3-4 weeks Dustin Martin Kidney Season Kamdyn McIntosh Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ben Miller Groin Test Dion Prestia Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Nick Vlastuin Knee/Quad 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

McIntosh has already resumed running after a minor hamstring injury against Brisbane. Astbury is expected to be available after turning his ankle in the same match. A nasty quad cork has been the more pressing issue for Vlastuin of late, needing to hold back on training to give it time to rest. Broad has progressed quickly in his recovery from surgery on a syndesmosis injury, while Houli will start running in the AlterG treadmill this week. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Battle Ankle Indefinite Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Jaw 2-3 weeks Nick Coffield Hamstring Test Jarryn Geary Shoulder 8-10 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Jack Higgins Back 1-2 weeks Tom Highmore Hand TBC Rowan Marshall Isolation 1 week Daniel McKenzie Concussion 1 week Shaun McKernan Toe 1-2 weeks Ben Paton Broken leg Season Mason Wood Back Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Marshall will miss the game against West Coast, required to complete 14 days of isolation backdated to last Tuesday when he visited a Tier 1 COVID-19 exposure site. Coffield has made the trip to Perth and will be a test. McKenzie has been ruled out with concussion he suffered in the loss to Port Adelaide, while Highmore underwent surgery on Monday to repair a broken hand he sustained in the same game. While the club had hoped Higgins would travel, he will remain sidelined for at least one more week along with McKernan. Battle is awaiting further information on bone stress in his ankle but is expected to sit out the remainder of the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Cunningham Isolation 1 week Lewis Melican Achilles Test Callum Mills Isolation 1 week Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Colin O'Riordan Isolation 1 week Callum Sinclair Isolation 1 week Chad Warner Shin 1 week Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

The Swans have four players isolating until next Tuesday due to being considered COVID-19 close contacts, but Sam Reid (calf) and Braeden Campbell (shin) are available after recovering from their injuries. Melican has been joining in the match play at training and is hoping to take part in a reserves scratch match later this week. Warner is training with the main group again but the Swans continue to take a cautious approach with the young gun. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Hand 5-6 weeks Tom Barrass Hamstring 2 weeks Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Will Collins Hamstring Test Jamaine Jones Ankle 4 weeks Josh Kennedy Calf Test Jack Redden Leg 2 weeks Willie Rioli Suspension August 20 Luke Shuey Calf 2 weeks Zane Trew Hamstring 1 week Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Kennedy has been monitoring a tight calf for a number of weeks and recognised the need for a week off, with the spearhead confident he will return immediately. Shuey suffered a strained calf against Adelaide, continuing the skipper's horror run with soft tissues issues in the past 18 months. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Isolation 1 week Ryan Gardner Shoulder 3-5 weeks Tom Liberatore Managed Test Stefan Martin Groin TBC Toby McLean Knee Season Lin Jong Hamstring 2-4 weeks Adam Treloar Ankle 2-4 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Knee Test Easton Wood Ankle Test Updated: Tuesday, July 20

Early prognosis

Liberatore is expected to return this week after being managed last round due to soreness, while Wood will also push to be made available after his ankle injury. Vandermeer may also play at some level this weekend after returning to full training from his knee issues. Dunkley will be unavailable after visiting a tier one exposure site and undertaking mandatory quarantine. Sadly McLean faces 12 months on the sidelines after suffering another ACL tear, while the big watch is on Martin, whose return has been delayed indefinitely by groin soreness. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list