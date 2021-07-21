David Mundy in action during a Fremantle training session at Brighton Grammar on July 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE veteran David Mundy has re-signed for 2022 following a standout campaign that has thrust him into Therabody AFL All-Australian calculations.

Mundy will notch his 350-game milestone when he lines up in Sunday's clash with Sydney at Metricon Stadium.

The 36-year-old is averaging 25 disposals and 5.6 clearances per game this season, along with booting 13 goals.

Mundy is eyeing off the possibility of reaching 400 games, and said he was thrilled to earn a one-year extension for next year.

David Mundy in action for the Dockers at the SCG in 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm stoked we could get something done. I’m thrilled that I’m still playing well enough that the club wants me to be honest," Mundy said.

"I'm still loving what I’m doing here and playing with the guys. I'm absolutely thrilled to be ticking off another year."

The 2010 Doig Medallist said he never took any game for granted.

"I’ll turn on the corny cheesy lines for just two seconds, but I’ve lived my dream 349 times," Mundy said.

David Mundy celebrates the round 15 win over Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle football manager Peter Bell said the club stopped taking age into consideration.

"Dave will be playing on in 2022, at the ripe old age of 37, although we've thrown the birth certificate out the window, and it's well deserved," Bell said.

"What we love most about Dave, is that he's like another coach for us and the investment that he puts into his teammates and the club as well as he's on field performance, means that we're thrilled to have him for at least another year."