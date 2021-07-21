St Kilda's Callum Wilkie (left) and James Frawley look dejected after losing during round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA is weighing up whether to recall an "underdone" James Frawley to tackle long-time adversary Josh Kennedy in Saturday's season-defining clash against West Coast.

Kennedy is poised to return from a calf injury for the Eagles, with the Saints considering several options to replace defender Tom Highmore after he was sent for hand surgery.

Frawley has played just one VFL game back from calf and shoulder setbacks, but the veteran is in the frame to add to his two AFL games for his new club on Saturday.

Nick Coffield is also available to play after sustaining a hamstring injury in round 15, while two-game defender Oscar Clavarino is with the squad of 26 available players.

"That's the talking point today is just around do we bring some of these blokes in who might be a little bit underdone in an ideal preparation," coach Brett Ratten said of Frawley's chances.

"We've got to have that chat this afternoon, but that will be the conversation, has Frawley done enough work and things like that. Clavarino has been in the seniors this year and we've got Coffield coming back as well maybe."

St Kilda recruit James Frawley at training in June, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Frawley famously kept Kennedy goalless in Hawthorn's 2015 premiership triumph over West Coast and did the same against the Eagles champion in round 15, 2019.

Kennedy kicked three goals against Frawley and the Hawks last year, while he also booted five majors in a match opposed to the now-Saint in 2016.

The Saints have been decimated with injuries in recent times, while ruckman Rowan Marshall's quarantine requirement has taken the club to 14 unavailabilities for Saturday.

"I've been texting him and called him," Ratten said of his interactions with Marshall while in isolation. "Our psych Benny Robbins will Zoom in. I think the support and checking in is critical. He's not in his home which he'd have some other things there that he could do."

Jack Higgins (back) failed to travel to Perth, while Dan McKenzie has been ruled out after suffering concussion in last week's loss to Port Adelaide.

Back-up big man Paul Hunter is with the squad and will be considered to replace Marshall, while last week's medical sub Jack Bytel, Jack Lonie and mid-season draftee Cooper Sharman, who Ratten said was a genuine option, also flew west.