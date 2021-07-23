Jacob Weitering faces the media at Ikon Park on June 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON defender Jacob Weitering has been added to the AFL's Competition Committee as one of eight new faces for 2021.

Clubs were informed of the panel on Friday that includes three new women and will be chaired by stand-in AFL general manager of football operations Andrew Dillon.

Formed in 2018, the Competition Committee has previously been announced in the lead-up to the AFL season with meetings throughout the year.

This year its first meeting will take place on August 25 following the departure of former chair Steve Hocking who will join Geelong as chief executive at season's end.

AFL Commissioner Simone Wilkie has been added alongside new Western Bulldogs president Kylie Watson-Wheeler and North Melbourne head of strategy and football operations Laura Kane.

They join Weitering, St Kilda coach Brett Ratten, Fremantle chief executive Simon Garlick, Essendon head of football Josh Mahoney and Melbourne football boss Alan Richardson.

It ensures Carlton, Essendon, Fremantle, Melbourne, St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs are represented for the first time on the panel.

Weitering joins Geelong star and AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield and Greater Western Sydney skipper Stephen Coniglio as current players.

The Competition Committee was developed to canvass and discuss ideas on the current and future state of the game before they're taken to the AFL Executive and Commission.

Former club presidents Eddie McGuire (Collingwood) and Colin Carter (Geelong), ex-Adelaide chief executive Andrew Fagan and former AFL Commissioner Jason Ball have departed from last year's committee.

"Through each addition, we are seeking to ensure a diversity of views and find a balance of representation across players, coaches, club administrators and game officials from a range of backgrounds and geographic locations, who are all experienced football personnel," Dillon said.

Other AFL representatives, as well as AFL umpires association boss Rob Kerr and president Brett Rosebury, are expected to be called on for meetings when required.

2021 AFL Competition Committee

Simone Wilkie (AFL Commissioner)

Andrew Dillon (AFL general manager football operations)

Brett Murphy (AFLPA general manager)

Jacob Weitering (Carlton player)

Chris Fagan (Brisbane coach)

Josh Mahoney (Essendon football boss)

Simon Garlick (Fremantle chief executive)

Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong player, AFLPA president)

Stephen Coniglio (GWS captain)

Justin Reeves (Hawthorn chief executive)

Alan Richardson (Melbourne football boss)

Laura Kane (North Melbourne general manager of strategy and football operations)

Chris Davies (Port Adelaide football boss)

Peggy O’Neal (Richmond president)

Brett Ratten (St Kilda coach)

Andrew Ireland (Sydney director)

Craig Vozzo (West Coast football boss)

Kylie Watson-Wheeler (Western Bulldogs president)