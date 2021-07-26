AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Coleman Medal race blown wide open with Harry McKay injured

- A young Saint's coming of age game ... and close to a Wayne Carey record

- The Roo who keeps his head high

- West Coast 'royalty' about to do what no one else has done

In this episode ...

0:26 – Coleman Medal twist with Harry McKay’s unavailability

1:38 – The other contenders snapping at his heals

3:03 – Generation next: Max King and Nick Larkey's impressive performances

4:43 – 'Sturdy' Larkey’s key role at the improving Roos

7:44 – Shannon Hurn notches game 300

9:52 – Where does Hurn rank among the all-time great Eagles?

12:32 – The NAB AFLW Draft to blast off tonight

13:22 – Charlie Rowbottom the likely pick No.1