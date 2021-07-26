IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The Coleman Medal race blown wide open with Harry McKay injured
- A young Saint's coming of age game ... and close to a Wayne Carey record
- The Roo who keeps his head high
- West Coast 'royalty' about to do what no one else has done
In this episode ...
0:26 – Coleman Medal twist with Harry McKay’s unavailability
1:38 – The other contenders snapping at his heals
3:03 – Generation next: Max King and Nick Larkey's impressive performances
4:43 – 'Sturdy' Larkey’s key role at the improving Roos
7:44 – Shannon Hurn notches game 300
9:52 – Where does Hurn rank among the all-time great Eagles?
12:32 – The NAB AFLW Draft to blast off tonight
13:22 – Charlie Rowbottom the likely pick No.1