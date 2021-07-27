HAWTHORN will spend this week considering whether to request moving its round 21 match against Collingwood to Tasmania in what would be the Pies' first match for premiership points in the Apple Isle.
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Tuesday morning that matches in the state would be played in front of no crowds for at least the next two weeks.
While Victoria will be eased out of lockdown at of 11.59pm on Tuesday night, footy fans will have to wait longer to attend games.
It leaves round 22 as the earliest possible return for fans at matches in Victoria, falling three weeks out from the beginning of finals and six weeks from the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final.
The Hawks face Brisbane at Launceston's UTAS Stadium this Sunday in a match originally scheduled for the MCG and are fixtured to host the Pies at the MCG next weekend.
However, with no crowds allowed to attend in Victoria for the next fortnight, the Hawks will meet later this week to evaluate all options in whether to ask the AFL to move the date with the Pies to their second home.
The Hawks' clash with the Lions this weekend will be their fifth at UTAS Stadium this season, while they're also fixtured to play the Western Bulldogs at the venue in round 22.
Hawthorn is contracted to host four matches at UTAS Stadium each season in a deal that expires this year but also moved their round 14 match against Essendon to Launceston given no crowds were permitted in Melbourne at the time. The match was played in front of a sellout crowd.
The Pies last ventured to Tasmania for a pre-season NAB Challenge match against the Hawks in 2015 played in front of more than 15,000 people.
A match for premiership points, in what would be their first in club history, would all-but certainly draw another sellout attendance.
Tasmania will host two matches this weekend with North Melbourne tackling Geelong at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Saturday.
This weekend will mark the third consecutive round of no crowds at matches in Victoria.
ROUND 20
Friday, July 30
St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, July 31
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.20pm AEST
North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm AEST
Gold Coast v Melbourne at TBC, 3.10pm AEST
Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST
Essendon v Sydney Swans at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
Sunday, August 1
Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at TBC, 3.10pm AEST
Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST