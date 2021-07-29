Brandon Ellis and Jack Viney during the round six clash between the Demons and the Suns in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has finally confirmed the last details for round 20 which will send Melbourne on a whirlwind tour of Australia that will end in quarantine in Western Australia.

Melbourne will fly to Queensland for its clash with Gold Coast on Saturday via charter flight. That match will take place at 3.10pm AEST on Saturday afternoon at Metricon Stadium.

Directly after the game, the Demons will then travel to Western Australia on another charter flight to begin a quarantine period ahead of their round 21 clash with West Coast.



The AFL said in a statement on Thursday that Melbourne had agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols which was approved by the Queensland Government.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL R20 FIXTURE BELOW

The Greater Western Sydney clash with Port Adelaide on Sunday will also go ahead at Metricon at 3.10pm AEST.

Shane Mumford and Scott Lycett in battle during the round six clash between the Power and the Giants at Metricon Stadium on July 12, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Port Adelaide - which has been temporarily based in Melbourne since last week - will fly into the Gold Coast for the match on Sunday via charter flight. After the match, Port will return home to South Australia.

Adelaide meets the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat on Saturday and are due to host a Showdown against the Power at Adelaide Oval in round 21.

Brisbane faces a similar outlook, travelling from Launceston to Perth after Sunday's meeting with Hawthorn.

The Lions will also spend a week in quarantine before playing against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 21.

Meanwhile, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday all events will be assessed on a case-by-case basis when it comes to crowd limits.

FULL ROUND 20 FIXTURE

Friday, July 30

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST (SEVEN)

Saturday, July 31

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.30pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, 3.10pm AEST (FOX)

Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v Sydney Swans at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST (SEVEN)

Sunday, August 1

Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 2.10pm AEST (FOX)

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium 3.10pm AEST (FOX)

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST (FOX)