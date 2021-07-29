The AFL advises it has finalised details for the Round 20 fixture of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Details for the following matches of Round 20 have been confirmed:

- Gold Coast SUNS vs. Melbourne scheduled to be played at 3:10pm on Saturday July 31, will take place at Metricon Stadium. The AFL, together with Melbourne, have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the Queensland Government. Melbourne will fly into the Gold Coast for the match on Saturday via charter flight. After the match, Melbourne will then travel to Western Australia via charter flight to commence a quarantine period ahead of their Round 21 match against the West Coast Eagles, with permissions to train and play in line with Western Australian Government directions.

- GWS GIANTS vs. Port Adelaide scheduled to be played at 3:10pm on Sunday August 1, will take place at Metricon Stadium. The AFL, together with Port Adelaide, have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the Queensland Government. Port Adelaide will fly into the Gold Coast from Melbourne for the match on Sunday via charter flight. After the match, Port Adelaide will return to South Australia.

AFL EGM Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he was pleased to be able to confirm the details for these two matches to be played on the Gold Coast in Round 20.

"We thank the four clubs, broadcast partners, and the venue – Metricon Stadium – for their patience as we finalised details for the respective matches to be played on Saturday and Sunday," Mr Auld said.

"The health and safety of those in our game and the wider community remains paramount and we would like to thank the Queensland Government for their continued support of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

"Following their game on Saturday, Melbourne will travel from the Gold Coast to Western Australia to commence their quarantine period ahead of their Round 21 match against the West Coast Eagles.

"The two South Australian teams – the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide – will return home to South Australia after their respective Round 20 matches this weekend.

"Meanwhile, the Brisbane Lions will travel from Tasmania to Western Australia via charter flight after their Round 20 match against Hawthorn to commence a quarantine period ahead of their Round 21 match against Fremantle, with permissions to train and play in line with Western Australian Government directions.

"As we continue to navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic, we would like to thank all State and Territory Governments, clubs, players, coaches, umpires, staff, AFLPA, broadcast partners and all the families for their continued patience and support."