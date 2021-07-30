Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

THE introduction of the sub rule has given clubs extra flexibility within games this year to replace injured players.

But how will it impact list management at season's end?

On this week's AFL Exchange, the team look at the players who could extend their careers and play as specialist subs into the future.

Join Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge for the latest episode dissecting the big talking points out of round 19 and looking ahead to the race to finals.

In this episode …

2:35 – What did round 19 teach us about Carlton?

8:40 – Is this the Cats' flag to lose?

16:35 – R1 next year, who is captain and coach of Collingwood?

19:15 – Who are the players who have had stronger second halves of the year than their first?

25:00 – Who are some of the players we forget were delisted early in their careers?

27:50 – If you could choose one job in a footy department, what would it be?

29:45 – Hang on a second

34:00 – The players of intrigue who are yet to put pen to paper

35:45 – The most obscure AFL-related things you collect?

37:50 – The random sub moments this season and also the players who could eke out another year because of the sub