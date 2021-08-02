Cam and Zach Guthrie after the Cats' win over North Melbourne in round 20, 2021. Picture: @geelongcats Twitter

MELBOURNE star Clayton Oliver has moved into the outright lead of the AFLCA Champion Player Award after a starring performance against Gold Coast on Sunday.

Oliver polled nine votes to move seven clear of superstar Dog Marcus Bontempelli, who failed to register a vote against Adelaide on Saturday.

Carlton gun Sam Walsh and Port Adelaide bull Ollie Wines also polled to remain in the hunt with three rounds remaining.

Five players polled the maximum 10 in round 20, while brothers Cam and Zach Guthrie couldn't be split in the Cats' win over North Melbourne.

Check out all the votes and the full leaderboard below.

St Kilda v Carlton

9 Jack Silvagni (CARL)

7 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

7 Harrison McKay (CARL)

4 Jack Steele (STK)

2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

10 Bailey Dale (WB)

7 Caleb Daniel (WB)

7 Jack Macrae (WB)

2 Tom Liberatore (WB)

2 Lachie Hunter (WB)

1 Rory Sloane (ADEL)

1 Bailey Smith (WB)

North Melbourne v Geelong

8 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)

8 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

4 Aaron Hall (NMFC)

4 Isaac Smith (GEEL)

4 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

2 Ben McKay (NMFC)

Collingwood v West Coast

10 Jack Crisp (COLL)

7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

4 Taylor Adams (COLL)

4 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

3 Brodie Grundy (COLL)

2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

Gold Coast v Melbourne

9 Christian Petracca (MELB)

9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

6 Max Gawn (MELB)

3 Luke Jackson (MELB)

3 Jake Lever (MELB)

Hawthorn v Brisbane

10 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

8 Chad Wingard (HAW)

5 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

3 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

2 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)

1 Daniel McStay (BL)

1 Sam Frost (HAW)

Essendon v Sydney

9 Zach Merrett (ESS)

9 Tom Papley (SYD)

5 Jake Stringer (ESS)

5 Callum Mills (SYD)

2 Luke Parker (SYD)

Fremantle v Richmond

10 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

8 Adam Cerra (FRE)

6 Sydney Stack (RICH)

4 Dion Prestia (RICH)

1 Luke Ryan (FRE)

1 David Mundy (FRE)

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide

10 Karl Amon (PORT)

7 Charlie Dixon (PORT)

6 Ollie Wines (PORT)

5 Nick Haynes (GWS)

1 Trent McKenzie (PORT)

1 Zak Butters (PORT)

LEADERBOARD

101 Clayton Oliver MELB

94 Marcus Bontempelli WB

90 Samuel Walsh CARL

89 Ollie Wines PORT

85 Touk Miller GCFC

79 Jack Steele STK

77 Zach Merrett ESS

70 Darcy Parish ESS

66 Christian Petracca MELB

61 Max Gawn MELB

61 Rory Laird ADEL

61 David Mundy FRE

59 Hugh McCluggage BL

59 Nic Naitanui WCE

58 Jack Macrae WB

57 Jarryd Lyons BL

54 Tom Stewart GEEL

51 Tom Mitchell HAW

50 Jordan De Goey COLL

50 Cameron Guthrie GEEL