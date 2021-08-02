MELBOURNE star Clayton Oliver has moved into the outright lead of the AFLCA Champion Player Award after a starring performance against Gold Coast on Sunday.
Oliver polled nine votes to move seven clear of superstar Dog Marcus Bontempelli, who failed to register a vote against Adelaide on Saturday.
Carlton gun Sam Walsh and Port Adelaide bull Ollie Wines also polled to remain in the hunt with three rounds remaining.
Five players polled the maximum 10 in round 20, while brothers Cam and Zach Guthrie couldn't be split in the Cats' win over North Melbourne.
Check out all the votes and the full leaderboard below.
St Kilda v Carlton
9 Jack Silvagni (CARL)
7 Samuel Walsh (CARL)
7 Harrison McKay (CARL)
4 Jack Steele (STK)
2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide
10 Bailey Dale (WB)
7 Caleb Daniel (WB)
7 Jack Macrae (WB)
2 Tom Liberatore (WB)
2 Lachie Hunter (WB)
1 Rory Sloane (ADEL)
1 Bailey Smith (WB)
North Melbourne v Geelong
8 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
8 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
4 Aaron Hall (NMFC)
4 Isaac Smith (GEEL)
4 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Ben McKay (NMFC)
Collingwood v West Coast
10 Jack Crisp (COLL)
7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
4 Taylor Adams (COLL)
4 Brayden Maynard (COLL)
3 Brodie Grundy (COLL)
2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
Gold Coast v Melbourne
9 Christian Petracca (MELB)
9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Max Gawn (MELB)
3 Luke Jackson (MELB)
3 Jake Lever (MELB)
Hawthorn v Brisbane
10 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)
8 Chad Wingard (HAW)
5 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
3 Tom Mitchell (HAW)
2 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
1 Daniel McStay (BL)
1 Sam Frost (HAW)
Essendon v Sydney
9 Zach Merrett (ESS)
9 Tom Papley (SYD)
5 Jake Stringer (ESS)
5 Callum Mills (SYD)
2 Luke Parker (SYD)
Fremantle v Richmond
10 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
8 Adam Cerra (FRE)
6 Sydney Stack (RICH)
4 Dion Prestia (RICH)
1 Luke Ryan (FRE)
1 David Mundy (FRE)
GWS Giants v Port Adelaide
10 Karl Amon (PORT)
7 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
6 Ollie Wines (PORT)
5 Nick Haynes (GWS)
1 Trent McKenzie (PORT)
1 Zak Butters (PORT)
LEADERBOARD
101 Clayton Oliver MELB
94 Marcus Bontempelli WB
90 Samuel Walsh CARL
89 Ollie Wines PORT
85 Touk Miller GCFC
79 Jack Steele STK
77 Zach Merrett ESS
70 Darcy Parish ESS
66 Christian Petracca MELB
61 Max Gawn MELB
61 Rory Laird ADEL
61 David Mundy FRE
59 Hugh McCluggage BL
59 Nic Naitanui WCE
58 Jack Macrae WB
57 Jarryd Lyons BL
54 Tom Stewart GEEL
51 Tom Mitchell HAW
50 Jordan De Goey COLL
50 Cameron Guthrie GEEL