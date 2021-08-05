JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan has signed a new deal with the Western Bulldogs.

The 19-year-old key forward, who was taken with pick No.1 in last year’s NAB AFL Draft, was already contracted until the end of 2022 but wasted no time in extending his stay until 2024.

Ugle-Hagan made his AFL debut in round 17 against Sydney and has now played four consecutive games, kicking six goals.

“It’s an unreal moment and I’m excited to re-sign for another two years,” Ugle-Hagan said.

“I’ve got time to develop as a player and person on and off the field, so it’s good to stay around at the Kennel. They gave me the opportunity to come here in the first place and I’d love to give back to the club.

“It still doesn’t feel real (playing AFL), I’m still getting used to the team around me. You watch these guys on TV and now you’re playing with them.

“It was a massive step up. With not playing a game (last year), I had to get my game fitness up which obviously affected my start of the year.

“It’s a good thing that I played VFL, because I know I’ve got room to improve. Obviously Bevo knew what he was doing and put me in the twos for a while… I’ve developed, got better and now I’m playing (AFL) which is good.”