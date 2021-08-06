GREATER Western Sydney has been dealt another blow with star midfielder Josh Kelly withdrawn from Friday night's clash against Geelong.

Kelly has a tight quad and has been replaced in the side by Matt Buntine, while Nick Shipley will be the medical sub.

The Cats' final team and medical sub will be confirmed at 6.50pm AEST

Kelly's withdrawal means Leon Cameron has been forced into a whopping eight changes from last week's loss to Port Adelaide with Phil Davis (concussion), Jacob Hopper (concussion), Shane Mumford (back), Jesse Hogan (soreness), Tom Green (hamstring) Daniel Lloyd (ankle) and Sam Reid (ankle) already ruled out during the week.

CATS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE from 7.50pm AEST

Captain Stephen Coniglio is also unavailable with the Giants fielding a very inexperienced side.

The Giants trail eighth-placed Fremantle by two points with just three games remaining and needs to beat the Cats to keep their finals hopes alive

The Cats meanwhile are purring along nicely with five straight wins and just one loss from their past 12.

They have the luxury of resting veteran Isaac Smith for the clash, while youngsters Jordan Clark and Max Holmes have been given a chance to impress.

HANDS OFF The incredible stat that has Cats primed for flag tilt

Jeremy Cameron will be unavailable to take on his former side as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

A win will see Geelong claim top spot until at least Sunday when the Western Bulldogs take on Essendon.