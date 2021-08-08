ALASTAIR Clarkson has as good as made sure he won't leave Hawthorn with the only wooden spoon of his coaching career after downing fellow struggler Collingwood 15.7 (97) to 12.6 (78) at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

The win lifts the Hawks to 15th, jumping the Magpies on the way and leaving North Melbourne a game and a half away on the bottom.

Hawthorn led from the opening minutes of the game, establishing a 49-point break midway through the third term, and while Collingwood reigned back the margin somewhat, it never looked like taking control of the match.

The Hawks' midfield racked up the possessions, leading to a large disposal differential and giving their young forward line plenty of opportunities to score.

At the other end of the ground, the Pies' attack seems its biggest problem with no recognisable key forward capable of influencing the contest, although Jack Ginnivan showed he is an exciting small forward prospect, slotting three goals.

HAWTHORN 4.2 8.3 13.5 15.7 (97)

COLLINGWOOD 2.2 3.3 9.5 12.6 (78)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Koschitzke 3, Howe 2, Moore 2, Burgoyne, Lewis, McEvoy, Mitchell, Nash, O'Meara, Scrimshaw, Worpel

Collingwood: Ginnivan 3, Elliott 2, Mihocek 2, Cameron, Grundy, Henry, Macrae, Sidebottom