Mason Redman in action against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will front the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night to challenge the one-match ban handed to Mason Redman.

Redman was charged with rough conduct for a dangerous tackle on Marcus Bontempelli during the fourth quarter of the Bombers' win over the Bulldogs on Sunday.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-match ban.

Bomber pinged for dangerous tackle on Bont Mason Redman gives away a free kick after this tackle on Marcus Bontempelli

Bontempelli was able to take his kick and played out the remainder of the match.

Superstar Giant Toby Greene will also front the Tribunal on Tuesday night to contest his two-match ban for striking Patrick Dangerfield.

Greene's incident was assessed as careless conduct, high contact and high impact.

Dangerfield was subbed out shortly after the incident and taken to hospital, but he was cleared of serious injury.