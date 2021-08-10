THE AFL has confirmed the 2021 Australian Football Hall of Fame induction will be held as a broadcast event commencing at 8:30pm AEST on Tuesday, August 24.

AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goyder, the chair of the Australian Football Hall of Fame selection committee, said the ongoing Covid-19 health pandemic would again prevent the Hall of Fame class to be brought together in-person and instead require a broadcast-only event, working with the support of Fox Footy.

"While the current situation relating to COVID-19 remains a challenge for the entire community, we are unable to bring together our Hall of Fame members from around the country to welcome our new inductees in person," Mr Goyder said.

"Thanks to the support of Fox Footy, the Hall of Fame selection committee and the AFL Commission, looks forward to celebrating and acknowledging the careers and collective contributions of the 2021 Inductees with a special edition broadcast."

The new Inductees will be named on the evening of Tuesday August 24, to be part of a longer-form interview and dedicated career highlights’ package. The support of Fox Sports and Fox Footy to honour each inductee is greatly appreciated.

At a later time when the football community is able to gather, inductees for 2020 and 2021 will be welcomed again into the Hall of Fame in front of a formal function surrounded by their peers, at a date to be determined.

"To be selected as a member of the Hall of Fame is the ultimate acknowledgement of achievement within Australian football, as it honours the entire history of our game," Mr Goyder said.

Fox Footy's Sarah Jones and Gerard Whateley will host the evening and interview each inductee with the broadcast to be aired nationally on Fox Footy and Kayo.