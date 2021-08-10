JOSH Kelly will play out his career at Greater Western Sydney, having triggered the lucrative eight-year extension within his contract on Tuesday.

The star midfielder informed interested rival clubs earlier in the afternoon that he would remain with the Giants for the remainder of his playing days, opting into a deal that will see him stay with the club until at least the end of the 2029 season.

The deal, which will see Kelly commit his playing future at GWS until the age of 34, follows other long-term commitments at the Giants from captain Stephen Coniglio (contracted until 2026), Lachie Whitfield (2027) and Toby Greene (2026).

The club now faces tough decisions on other key members of its squad without a contract for next season, including star onballer Jacob Hopper and developing key forward Jake Riccardi.

