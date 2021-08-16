WITH one round to go, it is all to play for.

Twelve sides can mathematically still make the finals, the current top four all play each other in 'mini qualifying finals', and there's also the small matter of six teams battling it out for the final two places in the top-eight.

It's bound to be a riveting final weekend of the home-and-away season. Ahead of round 23, AFL.com.au looks at the best- and worst-case scenarios for all 12 sides with something tangible still left to play for.

Best case: 1st

Take care of business against Geelong this weekend and the job is done. A minor premiership will be heading Melbourne's way. It's as simple as that.

Worst case: 3rd

Melbourne loses to Geelong and Port Adelaide beats the Western Bulldogs. Under this scenario, the Demons would suddenly be staring at the prospect of a qualifying final on the road at the Adelaide Oval.

Melbourne's Luke Jackson celebrates a win during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 1st

Geelong beats Melbourne this weekend and it should claim the minor premiership, provided either the Western Bulldogs defeat Port Adelaide or it retains its small percentage gap on the Power.

Worst case: 4th

Geelong loses to Melbourne by a significant margin and the Western Bulldogs narrowly overcome Port Adelaide. Under this scenario – albeit unlikely – there's a chance the Cats finish below both the Power and the Dogs. Regardless, a loss this weekend will mean Geelong is looking at a qualifying final away from home.

Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield and Jeremy Cameron share a laugh after a win during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 1st

There's a chance Port Adelaide claims a second straight minor premiership, provided it beats the Western Bulldogs by a significant margin and Geelong narrowly sees off Melbourne. It would need to overcome a percentage gap of 1.3 on the Cats for this to be possible. Victory over the Dogs should guarantee the Power a home qualifying final, regardless.

Worst case: 4th

Port Adelaide has guaranteed a top-four berth, so the worst-case scenario is it loses to the Western Bulldogs and slides from third to fourth. Not ideal, but also not the end of the world.

Port Adelaide players celebrate after a win in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 2nd

It's still very much feasible that the Western Bulldogs earn a home qualifying final. Its lofty percentage means that a victory over Port Adelaide, combined with a Melbourne win over Geelong, should see the Dogs into the top-two.

Worst case: 5th

It's also just as feasible that the Western Bulldogs drop out of the top-four. If it loses to Port Adelaide, then Brisbane will need to beat West Coast and make up a percentage gap of 1.8 to leapfrog the Dogs. It would be nearly impossible for Sydney to resign Luke Beveridge's side to a sixth-place finish.

Western Bulldogs' Riley Garcia after a loss during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 4th

Brisbane can still secure a top-four berth, but it would need some things to go its way. It would need to beat West Coast, then rely on Port Adelaide beating the Western Bulldogs, while making up a percentage gap of 1.8 while they're at it. Stranger things have happened.

Worst case: 6th

If Brisbane loses to West Coast and Sydney beats Gold Coast, then the Lions would slide from fifth to sixth on the ladder. That would still warrant a home elimination final.

Brisbane's Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 5th

Do you believe in miracles? Because Sydney would need the biggest miracle of all to make up a percentage gap of 19.4 to overcome both the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane and qualify for a top-four berth. More realistically, the best-case scenario for the Swans would be beating Gold Coast and having West Coast beat the Lions. That would result in a fifth-place finish.

Worst case: 6th

Sydney can't finish lower than where it currently is now. Win or lose this weekend and there's a distinct possibility the Swans finish sixth. That would mean a home elimination final at worst.

Sydney players celebrate a win during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 7th

Victory over Carlton this weekend will secure seventh spot for Greater Western Sydney. It can't move higher, but a loss could be disastrous.

Worst case: 10th

Should it lose to Carlton, Greater Western Sydney risks dropping out of the top-eight altogether. Essendon, West Coast and Fremantle are all half-a-game behind the Giants and will be waiting to pounce. If any two of those sides win, and the Giants lose, then their finals dream will be over.

GWS players celebrate during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 7th

Essendon can jump into seventh, provided it beats Collingwood this weekend and Greater Western Sydney loses to Carlton. The Bombers have a percentage that is 12.3 better than West Coast's in ninth and 18.2 better than Fremantle's in 10th, so victory of any kind over the Pies will almost certainly guarantee finals for Ben Rutten's team.

Worst case: 11th

A defeat to Collingwood will make for a nervous weekend for Essendon, but it won't be a disaster. It will still require West Coast beating Brisbane or Fremantle beating St Kilda, with both playing away from home. Richmond can also leapfrog a defeated Essendon, but the reigning premiers would need to absolutely thrash Hawthorn for it to happen.

Zach Merrett and Jake Stringer celebrates during the round 11 match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium on May 29, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 7th

West Coast can leap as high as seventh, but it would need to beat Brisbane and hope that Carlton upsets Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood stuns Essendon. Even one of those aforementioned results could be enough for the Eagles to make the top-eight. But it won't matter unless they take care of their own business against the Lions.

Worst case: 11th

West Coast can slip further down the ladder if it loses to Brisbane, combined with Fremantle beating St Kilda and/or Richmond defeating Hawthorn. It would be a horror end to an already disappointing season for Adam Simpson's side.



West Coast's Tom Barrass looks dejected after a loss during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 7th

Fremantle's finals dream isn't over, but it would require a lot to go right this weekend. The Dockers would need to beat St Kilda, then hope two of the following happens: Carlton beats Greater Western Sydney, Collingwood defeats Essendon, West Coast loses to Brisbane. Don't rule the Dockers out just yet.

Worst case: 12th

Fremantle can still slide to as low as 12th. A loss to St Kilda would probably see the Saints leapfrog the Dockers on percentage, while the possibility of Richmond beating Hawthorn also looms large. It would be an unfortunate way to end a promising season for Justin Longmuir's team.

Fremantle players celebrate a win during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 8th

Richmond can just about kiss away its finals hopes. It would need to thrash Hawthorn, then hope that Essendon, West Coast and Fremantle all lose, while making up a percentage gap of 9.4 on the Bombers. It's possible, but very, very unlikely.

Worst case: 13th

Alternatively, Richmond can still drop a couple of places down the ladder. A loss to Hawthorn, and a St Kilda victory over Fremantle, would see them slip to 12th. An upset Carlton victory, provided it's by a big margin, could even see them fall to 13th.

Richmond's Sydney Stack (left) and Trent Cotchin look dejected after a loss during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Best case: 8th

Now this is very, very, very unlikely. St Kilda would need to thrash – absolutely thrash – Fremantle, making up a percentage gap of 19.2 on Essendon. Then it would need for Essendon, West Coast, Fremantle and Richmond to all lose. Fancy your chances, Saints fans?

Worst case: 13th

In all likelihood, St Kilda remains 12th. But a loss to Fremantle, and a Carlton victory over Greater Western Sydney, could see Brett Ratten's side slip to 13th.