Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY Pig Tom Rockliff announced his retirement last week and this week on the AFL Fantasy podcast, the Traders catch-up with the great man to reminisce about the good old days.

They reflect on his 2014 season where he set a Fantasy record averaging 133.5 across the year and the time that Rockliff predicted his score of 180.

Rockliff talks about adjusting to his nickname over the latter stages of his career from being oinked at by his coach and random people passing by, to explaining to his wife, how being called a pig is actually a compliment.

The show must go on though and for some Fantasy coaches this week, It’s Grand Final week and the Traders have dissected the round ahead to set you up for Fantasy success.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

2:00 - Roy and Warnie are into their respective Draft and Classic finals, but Calvin bowed out.

5:00 - Touk Miller gains Cal's negative three.

10:10 - Trent "Speedy" Standen racked up a monster Fantasy score down in a local Hobart league.

12:25 - Latest news on the players who were out last week including Tom Stewart, Jake Lloyd and Callum Mills.

16:30 - Round 23 game-by-game preview with potential options and flags.

21:25 - Thoughts on Tim Taranto and his forward role. Will it continue?

26:35 - Roy says Chad Wingard could be a great option for the GF.

30:45 - Retiring Fantasy Pig Tom Rockliff joins the boys for a walk down memory lane.

36:30 - Remember that time Rocky said he would score 180 and he did?!

41:15 - Call to arms to make Rocky the most traded in and captained player.

43:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

46:00 - Who is the better pick of the big dogs: Touk Miller, Jarryd Lyons and Tom Mitchell while Jack Steele is is also considered.

50:15 - Can you bring back Josh Kelly?

56:20 - Sam Walsh may cop a tag this week.

1:01:15 - When should you take on or match your opponent in the Grand Final?

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.