RICHMOND says it is aware that star midfielder Dion Prestia was out in Richmond on Saturday night.

The club says it has contacted the AFL and has no further comment to make until the incident has been investigated.



A photo of Prestia was posted on social media with party-goers who were breaking lockdown laws as they embarked on a take-away pub crawl.

It has been reported, however, that Prestia posed for the photo and was not linked to the group. He was within 5km of his home.

The AFL has confirmed it is aware of the situation.

Prestia, like Richmond, has had a disappointing year and been in and out of the side as he's battled injury.