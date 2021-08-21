HAWTHORN will enter Alastair Clarkson's farewell match without star forward Luke Breust, who is a late out against Richmond with a knee injury.

Breust – who has been missing since hurting his knee against Brisbane in round 20 – has been replaced in the side by youngster Tyler Brockman.

Jake Aarts (Richmond) and Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn) have been named as medical subs for the MCG clash, which gets underway at 1.35pm AEST.

There are bound to be a few tears shed at around 4pm this afternoon as Clarkson's 17-year tenure at Hawthorn comes to an end.

The four-time premiership coach will leave the club after his 390th and final game in charge, taking with him retiring great Shaun Burgoyne.

The man known as 'Silk' will run out for his 407th AFL match – and 250th in the brown and gold - before hanging up the boots after a career spanning 21 seasons. In July he became just the fifth player in VFL/AFL history to reach the 400-game milestone.



TIGERS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Burgoyne was part of Hawthorn's historic premiership three-peat (2013-2015) and also tasted the ultimate success in Port's first AFL flag in 2004.

Shaun Burgoyne and Alastair Clarkson with the 2015 Toyota AFL Premiership cup after defeating West Coast at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks are on a roll, aiming for a fourth consecutive victory which could push them as high as 13th on the ladder.

Richmond sits in 11th place and while its chances of reaching September are slim, it is still mathematically possible.

However, the Tigers will need to win (by around 20 goals) and hope that Essendon, West Coast and Fremantle all lose.

The Tigers have made a massive nine changes for the clash with triple premiership defender David Astbury to play a farewell game, while teammates Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards, Kane Lambert, Toby Nankervis and Dion Prestia are all out because of injury.

Fourth-year defender Ben Miller will make his debut for the club.

The Hawks have recalled Jaeger O'Meara, Luke Breust and James Worpel, with young trio Connor Downie, Jai Newcombe and Tyler Brockman out of the side.

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: None

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (knee) replaced in selected side by Tyler Brockman

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jake Aarts

Hawthorn: Jai Newcombe

Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Robbie Fox

Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp