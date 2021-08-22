Port Adelaide fans cheer their team at the 2020 qualifying final against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

TICKETS for the first two weeks of the Toyota AFL Finals Series will remain the same price as 2020, with the AFL seeking to reward fans for their loyalty in another COVID-19 affected season.

This will mark the fourth straight year that the AFL has frozen ticket prices for the early weeks of the finals series.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL TICKETING INFO BELOW

Entry-level reserved seats for week one and two of the finals will be $35. The crowd capacity at Adelaide Oval on Friday and Saturday nights will be capped at 15,000, while a maximum of 10,000 can attend each of the finals at University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston.

Geelong fans celebrate victory after the 2020 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL executive general manager customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said the League wanted to honour the commitment fans had made to supporting their teams again in 2021.

"Matches without fans are simply not the same, they don’t evoke the passion and emotion that is so powerful to be a part of, especially when watching from the stands," Ms Rogers said.

"With this in mind, our commitment remains to keep finals footy prices as an affordable option and thanking the members and fans who have stuck by their clubs this season."

Ticket on-sale times

SECOND QUALIFYING FINAL

Port Adelaide v Geelong Cats – Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Priority 1, Geelong and AFL Members - Monday August 23, 2pm

Port Adelaide Priority 2 Members - Monday August 23, 5pm

General Public – To be Advised

www.ticketek.com.au

SECOND ELIMINATION FINAL

Sydney Swans v GWS Giants – University of Tasmania Stadium

Club and AFL Members - Monday August 23, 2pm

General Public - Monday August 23, 5pm

www.ticketmaster.com.au

FIRST QUALIFYING FINAL

Melbourne v Brisbane Lions – Adelaide Oval

Club and AFL Members - Monday August 23, 2pm

General Public - Monday August 23, 5pm

www.ticketek.com.au

FIRST ELIMINATION FINAL

Western Bulldogs v Essendon – University of Tasmania Stadium

Club and AFL Members - Monday August 23, 2pm

General Public - Monday August 23, 5pm

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Current capacity at stadiums

Adelaide Oval – 15,000

UTAS – 10,000