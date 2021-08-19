AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Why did Bachar Houli change his mind after publicly saying he wanted to go on?

- The All-Australian midfield 'non-negotiables', and a surprise lock

- Here's a thought for the Therabody AFL All-Australian team selectors, wingers should be on the wing

- It's time for Port Adelaide to 'get a scalp'

- Two star Dogs who are 'underdone'

In this episode ...

0:42 – Bachar Houli's ending at Richmond

3:50 – Why clubs should come knocking to lure Houli out of retirement

4:45 – Bachar's incredible legacy

6:38 – How do fans react to their favourite sons playing elsewhere?

10:08 – Choosing a Therabody AFL All-Australian team is a 'big problem' for the selectors

15:57 – The out-of-form Bulldogs come up against in-form Port Adelaide

18:30 – The minor premiership is on the line at GMHBA stadium