FANTASY Grand Finals played out in the final home-and-away round of the season with many going down to the wire.

Leading the way for the final few rounds was Ashlea’s team, Ashlea’s Bombers, and she was able to hold on in a crazy finish that went to the dying stages of the Essendon v Collingwood game.

A cheeky plus-six (mark, kick) for Steele Sidebottom with a minute to go clinched the six-point lead for Ashlea.

In second place, Kyle’s team holmesyheroes came home like a steam train scoring 2572 for round 23, ranking sixth for the week. A special shoutout to third, James’ Gorringes and Lemmens who was only 11 points behind the leader with the highest team value accrued for the year.

Incredible finish.

Fantasy Pig of the week

The top scorer of the round was Jordan Dawson (158) in an epic display against the Suns on Saturday afternoon. He hit the major stat lines collecting 33 disposals, three tackles and kicking a goal. His major points boost was thanks to his 16 marks. He’d only hit the Fantasy ton four times this season, so what better time to post a career-high than the round 23 Fantasy Grand Final? Coaches with Dawson would certainly be placing the ‘Norm Smith Medal’ around his neck if they had him in their Grand Final match-up… I know my opponent is. Well done, Cub (typed through gritted teeth).

Honourable mentions

Sunday night saw some big scores help coaches get over the line with big improver Ben Keays (144) posting his 12th Fantasy ton for the year and Rory Laird (140) showing why he was the highest scoring Fantasy defender. Aaron Hall (127) took advantage of the wayward Crows by playing on out of the square from 12 of his kick-ins.

Max Gawn (139) not only kicked a captain’s goal to secure the Dees top spot, but also bumped the score for the most popular Fantasy Classic captain this season.

Season MVPs Jack Steele (134) and Touk Miller (133) were on song. Tune into the podcast dropping on Monday afternoon to hear from the duo as they proved why they ended the season as the two most expensive players in the game.

TOP SCORERS – R23

Jordan Dawson 158 Ben Keays 144 Rory Laird 140 Max Gawn 139 Jack Steele 134 Touk Miller 133 Clayton Oliver 133 Ollie Wines 128 Aaron Hall 127 Travis Boak 126 Jarryd Lyons 125 Taylor Adams 124 Tarryn Thomas 120 Jack Macrae 119 Nic Naitanui 119 Justin McInerney 119 Tom Mitchell 118 Daniel Rich 117 Jaeger O’Meara 117 Rowan Marshall 117

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under-$270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round 23:

5 – Errol Gulden (104) Sydney Swans, MID/FWD

In a Fantasy friendly game at Marvel Stadium, one of the best cash cows of the year was sensational in the final round. Gulden had 19 disposals, nine marks, four tackles and kicked a goal to finish the season the same way he started back in round one, with a Fantasy ton.

4 – Conor Nash (98) Hawthorn, FWD

Scores of 95, 92 and 98 (we’ll forget about last week’s 33) in the finals off the back of a role change into the Hawks’ midfield, makes Nash the Cash Cow of the Finals.

3 – Cooper Sharman (94) St Kilda, FWD

Four goals from the mid-season draftee helped him to his best Fantasy game since making his debut a month ago.

2 – Alec Waterman (81) Essendon, FWD

After joining the Dons as a supplementary selection pre-round one, Waterman played 13 games this season and saved his best until last with four goals.

1 – Kieren Briggs (77) GWS Giants, DEF/FWD

A few coaches, including this one, looped Briggs’ score off the bench this week as the final rookie on field. The Giant has shown he is a reliable scorer when given the responsibility of being the main man in the ruck.

Cogratulations to James Jordon from Melbourne on winning the Michael Barlow Medal. He finished with the most points (1471) of all players who started at $270k or below. Jordon reached a peak price of $553k in round 12, an increase of $383k from his starting salary.

LEADERBOARD: James Jordon 26, Errol Gulden 23, Jeremy Sharp 17, Tom Powell 15, Miles Bergman 15, Lachlan Bramble 14, Chad Warner 13, Matthew Flynn 12, Conor Nash 12, Deven Robertson 11, Caleb Poulter 10, Chris Burgess 10, Nik Cox 9, Sam Flanders 9, Archie Perkins 8, Trey Ruscoe 8.

