ESSENDON will be gunning for its first finals win since 2004 without Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Kyle Langford after the Bombers didn't include the pair on their extended bench against the Western Bulldogs.

McDonald-Tipungwuti has been out of the side since round 21 with personal issues as the club put him through an intense training period but he has not been included in the Bombers' squad, with Langford also failing to get up after his hamstring strain.

The Bombers have included Jye Caldwell, in what would be his first game since round two, as well as Andrew Phillips and Martin Gleeson on their extended interchange.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Carlton crisis: Blues' bleakest day, more turmoil to come Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards analyse all the news from Carlton in the wake of coach David Teague's sacking

The Bulldogs have added Anthony Scott, Rhylee West and Ryan Gardner to their squad but resisted the urge to bring in ruckman Stefan Martin for the elimination final in Launceston.

Meanwhile, Shaun Higgins hasn't broken back into Geelong's starting line-up for Friday night's qualifying final against Port Adelaide. Mitch Duncan has been included at the expense of Max Holmes.

Orazio Fantasia is Port's only inclusion for the injured Mitch Georgiades.

ALL THE TEAMS Check 'em out

Callum Mills has been ruled out of Sydney's elimination final battle with Greater Western Sydney due to his Achilles injury and been replaced by Chad Warner while James Bell has also been recalled.

The Giants have retained captain Stephen Coniglio in their starting 22 for the clash, with Shane Mumford, Sam Reid and Tom Green all coming into the side.

Melbourne will head into its qualifying final with Brisbane unchanged on Saturday night at Adelaide Oval, while the Lions have regained Harris Andrews and Mitch Robinson. Callum Ah Chee and Ryan Lester will miss with injuries.

Friday, August 27



Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: O.Fantasia

Out: M.Georgiades (hamstring), S.Mayes (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Mayes (replaced M.Georgiades)

GEELONG

In: M.Duncan

Out: M.Holmes (omitted), S.Higgins (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: S.Higgins (unused)

Saturday, August 28



Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.Warner, J.Bell

Out: C.Mills (Achilles), R.Fox (medi-sub), B.Campbell (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Fox (replaced C.Mills)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Mumford, S.Reid, T.Green

Out: K.Briggs (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), A.Kennedy (hamstring), X.O'Halloran (calf)

Last week's sub: S.Coniglio (replaced X.O'Halloran)

Melbourne v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: J.Jordon (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Jordon (unused)

BRISBANE

In: H.Andrews, M.Robinson

Out: C.Ah Chee (groin), R.Lester (hamstring), R.Mathieson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)

Sunday, August 29



Western Bulldogs v Essendon at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Scott, R.West, R.Gardner

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: J.Schache (unused)

ESSENDON

In: J.Caldwell, A.Phillips, M.Gleeson

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: N.Cox (unused)