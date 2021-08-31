ZACH Tuohy could return for the Cats in Friday's must-win clash against Greater Western Sydney, but the news isn't as good for the Giants, whose elimination final win came at a cost.

Check out your club's injury updates below heading into the first week of finals.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Ah Chee  Groin  Test
 Noah Answerth  Groin  Season
 Grant Birchall  Knee  Test
 Darcy Gardiner  Knee  Test
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  Season
 Ryan Lester  Hamstring  Test
 Dan McStay  Concussion  1 week
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  Season
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

After missing the qualifying final against Melbourne on Saturday, Lester did a huge running workout in Adelaide to show he was on track to play this week. Coach Chris Fagan said Lester was an "absolute certainty" to be available against the Western Bulldogs. Gardiner and Birchall both copped knocks against the Demons but played the game out, while Ah Chee looked zippy during the early stages of Tuesday's training session and appears a chance to return against the Bulldogs, although Thursday's main session will tell more. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mark O'Connor  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Stewart  Foot  Indefinite
 Cameron Taheny  Hamstring  TBC
 Zach Tuohy  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

O'Connor's left hamstring strain will rule him out for at least the next fortnight. It is the second time this season the Irishman has strained the same side with his previous setback ruling him out for six weeks. The Cats are quietly confident Stewart is tracking in the right direction and he walked laps at training in Perth on Monday. Tuohy is likely to return with the Cats opting not to take the risk and play him against the Power. Patrick Dangerfield is playing with a fracture on his right hand but isn't expected to be in any doubt to face Greater Western Sydney on Friday night. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Isaac Cumming  Ankle  Test
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Jeremy Finlayson  Managed  TBC
 Matt Flynn  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Green  Arm  Season
 Toby Greene  Suspension  Three matches
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  Indefinite
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Hamstring  Test
 Xavier O'Halloran  Calf  TBC
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Test
 Will Shaw  Shoulder  Season
 Nick Shipley  Ankle  TBC
 Jacob Wehr  Foot  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

Superstar forward Greene will miss the rest of the season after being suspended for making intentional contact with an umpire. Midfield bull Green had just returned from a hamstring strain but fractured the radius in his arm in the third term of the elimination final. He tried to play on but was unable to continue and will now undergo surgery that ends his season. Cumming rolled an ankle in the one-point win over Sydney and was subbed out of the match, while Reid felt tightness in the hamstring that has troubled him for much of the season. Kennedy suffered a low-grade hamstring strain in training last week and missed the thrilling finals victory but hopes to be available. Luckless ruck recruit Preuss now has lower back soreness so is again unavailable. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Jayden Hunt  Ankle  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

There are no concerns for Luke Jackson, who lost his two front teeth following a brutal collision on Saturday night. He'll play in the preliminary final. Hunt should also be available, having narrowly missed selection for the qualifying final win as he battles an ankle issue. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Orazio Fantasia  Hamstring  Test
 Kane Farrell  Knee  Season
 Mitch Georgiades  Hamstring  Test
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

Georgiades could return in the SANFL this week after being sidelined for the opening week of finals with hamstring soreness. The Power believe he is almost certain to be available for their preliminary final a week later. Fantasia is also expected to be recover from knee soreness in time for that clash and will resume training with the main group later this week. Lachie Jones and Hamish Hartlett are on track to play in the SANFL on Saturday after recovering from ankle and knee surgery respectively. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  Season
 Zaine Cordy  Illness  Test
 Hayden Crozier  Concussion  TBC
 Toby McLean  Knee  Season
 Ed Richards  Shoulder  TBC
Updated: Monday, August 30

Early prognosis

Cordy was a late withdrawal against Essendon after feeling ill on the day of the game but will be expected to be available this week against the Lions. Crozier will have sat out his mandatory 12-day concussion period under AFL guidelines but will need to pass the necessary tests before being available for selection, while Richards was ruled out last week with a shoulder injury suffered at scratch match level. - Callum Twomey

