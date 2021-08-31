ZACH Tuohy could return for the Cats in Friday's must-win clash against Greater Western Sydney, but the news isn't as good for the Giants, whose elimination final win came at a cost.
Check out your club's injury updates below heading into the first week of finals.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Ah Chee
|Groin
|Test
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|Season
|Grant Birchall
|Knee
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Test
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Season
|Ryan Lester
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dan McStay
|Concussion
|1 week
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|Season
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 31
Early prognosis
After missing the qualifying final against Melbourne on Saturday, Lester did a huge running workout in Adelaide to show he was on track to play this week. Coach Chris Fagan said Lester was an "absolute certainty" to be available against the Western Bulldogs. Gardiner and Birchall both copped knocks against the Demons but played the game out, while Ah Chee looked zippy during the early stages of Tuesday's training session and appears a chance to return against the Bulldogs, although Thursday's main session will tell more. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mark O'Connor
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Stewart
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Cameron Taheny
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Zach Tuohy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 31
Early prognosis
O'Connor's left hamstring strain will rule him out for at least the next fortnight. It is the second time this season the Irishman has strained the same side with his previous setback ruling him out for six weeks. The Cats are quietly confident Stewart is tracking in the right direction and he walked laps at training in Perth on Monday. Tuohy is likely to return with the Cats opting not to take the risk and play him against the Power. Patrick Dangerfield is playing with a fracture on his right hand but isn't expected to be in any doubt to face Greater Western Sydney on Friday night. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Isaac Cumming
|Ankle
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Managed
|TBC
|Matt Flynn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Green
|Arm
|Season
|Toby Greene
|Suspension
|Three matches
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Calf
|TBC
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Test
|Will Shaw
|Shoulder
|Season
|Nick Shipley
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jacob Wehr
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 31
Early prognosis
Superstar forward Greene will miss the rest of the season after being suspended for making intentional contact with an umpire. Midfield bull Green had just returned from a hamstring strain but fractured the radius in his arm in the third term of the elimination final. He tried to play on but was unable to continue and will now undergo surgery that ends his season. Cumming rolled an ankle in the one-point win over Sydney and was subbed out of the match, while Reid felt tightness in the hamstring that has troubled him for much of the season. Kennedy suffered a low-grade hamstring strain in training last week and missed the thrilling finals victory but hopes to be available. Luckless ruck recruit Preuss now has lower back soreness so is again unavailable. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Jayden Hunt
|Ankle
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 31
Early prognosis
There are no concerns for Luke Jackson, who lost his two front teeth following a brutal collision on Saturday night. He'll play in the preliminary final. Hunt should also be available, having narrowly missed selection for the qualifying final win as he battles an ankle issue. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Season
|Orazio Fantasia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Mitch Georgiades
|Hamstring
|Test
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 31
Early prognosis
Georgiades could return in the SANFL this week after being sidelined for the opening week of finals with hamstring soreness. The Power believe he is almost certain to be available for their preliminary final a week later. Fantasia is also expected to be recover from knee soreness in time for that clash and will resume training with the main group later this week. Lachie Jones and Hamish Hartlett are on track to play in the SANFL on Saturday after recovering from ankle and knee surgery respectively. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|Season
|Zaine Cordy
|Illness
|Test
|Hayden Crozier
|Concussion
|TBC
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|Season
|Ed Richards
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: Monday, August 30
Early prognosis
Cordy was a late withdrawal against Essendon after feeling ill on the day of the game but will be expected to be available this week against the Lions. Crozier will have sat out his mandatory 12-day concussion period under AFL guidelines but will need to pass the necessary tests before being available for selection, while Richards was ruled out last week with a shoulder injury suffered at scratch match level. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list