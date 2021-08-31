ZACH Tuohy could return for the Cats in Friday's must-win clash against Greater Western Sydney, but the news isn't as good for the Giants, whose elimination final win came at a cost.

Check out your club's injury updates below heading into the first week of finals.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Groin Test Noah Answerth Groin Season Grant Birchall Knee Test Darcy Gardiner Knee Test Eric Hipwood Knee Season Ryan Lester Hamstring Test Dan McStay Concussion 1 week Harry Sharp Ankle Season Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

After missing the qualifying final against Melbourne on Saturday, Lester did a huge running workout in Adelaide to show he was on track to play this week. Coach Chris Fagan said Lester was an "absolute certainty" to be available against the Western Bulldogs. Gardiner and Birchall both copped knocks against the Demons but played the game out, while Ah Chee looked zippy during the early stages of Tuesday's training session and appears a chance to return against the Bulldogs, although Thursday's main session will tell more. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mark O'Connor Hamstring 2-4 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle TBC Tom Stewart Foot Indefinite Cameron Taheny Hamstring TBC Zach Tuohy Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

O'Connor's left hamstring strain will rule him out for at least the next fortnight. It is the second time this season the Irishman has strained the same side with his previous setback ruling him out for six weeks. The Cats are quietly confident Stewart is tracking in the right direction and he walked laps at training in Perth on Monday. Tuohy is likely to return with the Cats opting not to take the risk and play him against the Power. Patrick Dangerfield is playing with a fracture on his right hand but isn't expected to be in any doubt to face Greater Western Sydney on Friday night. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee Season Isaac Cumming Ankle Test Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Jeremy Finlayson Managed TBC Matt Flynn Shoulder Season Tom Green Arm Season Toby Greene Suspension Three matches Tom Hutchesson Hamstring Indefinite Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Adam Kennedy Hamstring Test Xavier O'Halloran Calf TBC Braydon Preuss Back TBC Sam Reid Hamstring Test Will Shaw Shoulder Season Nick Shipley Ankle TBC Jacob Wehr Foot Season Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

Superstar forward Greene will miss the rest of the season after being suspended for making intentional contact with an umpire. Midfield bull Green had just returned from a hamstring strain but fractured the radius in his arm in the third term of the elimination final. He tried to play on but was unable to continue and will now undergo surgery that ends his season. Cumming rolled an ankle in the one-point win over Sydney and was subbed out of the match, while Reid felt tightness in the hamstring that has troubled him for much of the season. Kennedy suffered a low-grade hamstring strain in training last week and missed the thrilling finals victory but hopes to be available. Luckless ruck recruit Preuss now has lower back soreness so is again unavailable. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Jayden Hunt Ankle Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

There are no concerns for Luke Jackson, who lost his two front teeth following a brutal collision on Saturday night. He'll play in the preliminary final. Hunt should also be available, having narrowly missed selection for the qualifying final win as he battles an ankle issue. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Orazio Fantasia Hamstring Test Kane Farrell Knee Season Mitch Georgiades Hamstring Test Taj Schofield Hamstring Season Updated: Tuesday, August 31

Early prognosis

Georgiades could return in the SANFL this week after being sidelined for the opening week of finals with hamstring soreness. The Power believe he is almost certain to be available for their preliminary final a week later. Fantasia is also expected to be recover from knee soreness in time for that clash and will resume training with the main group later this week. Lachie Jones and Hamish Hartlett are on track to play in the SANFL on Saturday after recovering from ankle and knee surgery respectively. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee Season Zaine Cordy Illness Test Hayden Crozier Concussion TBC Toby McLean Knee Season Ed Richards Shoulder TBC Updated: Monday, August 30

Early prognosis

Cordy was a late withdrawal against Essendon after feeling ill on the day of the game but will be expected to be available this week against the Lions. Crozier will have sat out his mandatory 12-day concussion period under AFL guidelines but will need to pass the necessary tests before being available for selection, while Richards was ruled out last week with a shoulder injury suffered at scratch match level. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list