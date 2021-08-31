IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The Toby Greene ban: What the AFL should have done
- The problem when a Tribunal hearing is based upon the definitions of four adjectives
- Troubles at Carlton: You’ve got a CEO who is having his place questioned … and again the president is saying nothing
- Craig McRae to coach Pies: A 'great footy person' with a big job
- A Grand idea: Every five or six years the GF should be on the road
In this episode ...
0:40 – Toby' Greene's three-match ban
1:39 – The case for Greene's suspension to be longer
4:33 – Damo's concern with the AFL's judicial system
7:37 – Why Giants had a 'throw at the stumps from deep midwicket'
9:26 – Gerard Healy turns down offer to be on Carlton's coach committee
11:03 – What will Carlton's 'process' for choosing a new coach be?
14:17 – Announcement of Craig McCrae as Pies boss imminent
15:53 – Should the AFL continue to host some Grand Finals away from the MCG?