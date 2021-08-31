GWS' Stephen Coniglio leads his team out during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney is on a journey around the country with Perth the final stop for a semi-final against Geelong and perhaps much, much more.

When the Giants and their crosstown rivals Sydney left the harbour city on June 22, they expected to be away for a week or two to avoid potential complications due to a COVID-19 outbreak in NSW.

It is now 10 weeks later and the Giants' players and staff still haven't returned to their homes but have been based at six locations across four states, had dozens of COVID-19 tests and covered more than 8000km on hastily-arranged flights.

FINALS PREDICTOR Who will win the flag?

Staying ahead of escalating outbreaks, snap lockdowns and border closures has also meant training at more than 10 different venues and playing five consecutive 'home' matches away from home.

This is the long road the relocated Giants have taken to a semi-final at Optus Stadium.

Tuesday June 22: Players and staff told at 4pm to pack bags and be ready to leave Sydney that night. Flight to Melbourne leaves at 8pm. Stay at Sofitel hotel, the Giants' usual base in Melbourne.

Day 5: Lose to 17th-placed Hawthorn by 18 points in a 'home' game at the MCG.

Greater Western Sydney players train at the MCG on June 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Day 11: Beat ladder-leaders Melbourne by nine points at the MCG. Jack Buckley tears an ACL.

Day 19: Lose to 14th-placed Gold Coast by one point in a 'home' game at Mars Stadium. Lachie Whitfield is concussed.

Day 22: Told at 10pm to pack bags to leave Melbourne the next morning.

Day 23: Flight to Brisbane leaves at 9am. Stay at Pullman Hotel.

Swans and Giants players on a plane at Melbourne Airport on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Picture: Supplied

Day 24: Bus to Gold Coast. Stay at Royal Pines Resort.

Day 26: Toby Greene and Matt de Boer are pulled out of the Sydney Derby less than an hour before the first bounce as several players and staff are forced to isolate after earlier attending a COVID-19 exposure site. Lose to Sydney by 26 points in a 'home' game at Metricon Stadium after leading by 35 points in the second term. Matt Flynn dislocates a shoulder.

Day 27: Bobby Hill returns to locked-down Sydney to be with his pregnant partner.

Day 30: Families and partners of players and staff, plus additional staff leave Sydney on a flight to Brisbane to enter 14-days quarantine as a step to being reunited with the club.

Day 33: Beat Essendon by 13 points at Metricon Stadium.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Day 36: Players and staff who had been forced to isolate are reunited with the club.

Day 39: Told at 12pm to pack bags to leave Brisbane. Flight to Melbourne leaves at 4pm. Stay at Sofitel hotel. Jeremy Finlayson stays in Queensland to be with his pregnant partner.

Day 40: Lose to Port Adelaide by 27 points in a 'home' game at Marvel Stadium. Jacob Hopper and Phil Davis are concussed.

Day 44: Families, partners and additional club staff leave quarantine in Brisbane, take a special shuttle bus to the airport then a flight to Melbourne. Reunited with players and staff at 9pm.

Day 45: Beat second-placed Geelong by 19 points at GMHBA Stadium after injuries force eight changes. Brent Daniels tears a hamstring for the third time this season. Toby Greene is later suspended for one match for striking.

GWS's Xavier O'Halloran (left) and Lachie Whitfield celebrate a win against Geelong in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Day 52: Beat reigning premiers Richmond by 39 points in a 'home' game at Marvel Stadium, to make it one win from five matches as the host away from their true home grounds.

Day 60: Beat Carlton by 14 points at Marvel Stadium to lock in a top-eight spot.

Day 66: Players and staff leave Melbourne on a flight to Launceston. Stay at Launceston Country Club in quarantine. Their families and partners stay in Melbourne.

Day 67: Beat Sydney by one point in an elimination final at UTAS Stadium. Stay at Barnbougle Dunes near Bridport. Toby Greene is later suspended for three matches for making contact with an umpire.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last two mins: Swans blow late chances as Giants hold on Watch the thrilling finish between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney

Day 70: Flight to Perth leaves at 3pm. Stay at Crowne Plaza in quarantine.

Day 73: Play Geelong in a semi-final at Optus Stadium.

The result against the Cats on Friday night will decide whether the Giants' football journey ends there or continues into a preliminary final against Melbourne at Optus Stadium and possibly beyond.

It might also determine whether these 10-plus weeks on the road will ultimately be about the journey or the destination.