Picture: AFL Media

IF ...

you win one best-and-fairest as a defender and another as a midfielder ...

THEN ...

you're pretty special. But Crows fans have long known that about Rory Laird.

IF ..

there's many bigger names in the Lions team to play the Bulldogs on Saturday night than Deven Robertson ...

THEN ...

I'm still backing him to be as crucial as any teammate in that semi-final. Built for finals, tipping him to stand up.

Deven Robertson lays a tackle on Esava Ratugolea during the round 15 clash, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Ross The Boss this week ruled himself out as Carlton coach ...

THEN ...

I have never seen a more bizarre media campaign attached to anyone of profile seeking a coaching job. No comment for most of the year, way too much comment in the past fortnight, then a puff of smoke and he's gone. It's good news for Triple M and Channel Nine, though.

IF ...

the Pies' honour board of coaches has the names Matthews, Malthouse, Hafey, McHale, Rose, Shaw on it ...

THEN ...

then adding McRae to it this week was out of Collingwood character. But this is a very, very different Collingwood under Graeme Wright's football department control.

IF ...

the reality check came in the form of a 49-point elimination final loss to the Bulldogs ...

THEN ...

the comfort check was the round nine to 23 form, the kids, the midfield and the backline. A lot to like from the 2021 season.

IF ...

in Adam Cerra the Dockers are losing a gun player who wants to return to Victoria for family reasons ...

THEN ...

I'd be asking the question of a gun WA kid who has had a topsy-turvy 2021: Tim English. Sure, there's already a gun ruck on the books in Darcy. But imagine that combo.

IF ...

Chris Scott has been loath to axe players in his 11 seasons as Cats coach ...

THEN ...

he's made the brave, and unfortunately for the player, right call to ditch Luke Dahlhaus for Friday night's semi-final against GWS.

IF ...

the Suns have been considering adding Swan Luke Parker to their mix ...

THEN ...

they should keep considering it. Would be a perfect fit.

IF ...

Toby was poised to be made captain in the off-season ...

THEN ...

rule that out. Simply can’t be given that responsibility now, given he cannot be trusted to be responsible when he enters red zones.

IF ...

Clarko is clearly the most important name exiting the Hawks' coaching structure ...

THEN ...

Brendon Bolton possibly following him out of the joint will also pose problems. Considering options, including Collingwood.

Alastair Clarkson and Brendon Bolton during the Hawks' clash against the Lions in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Jake Bowey is channelling anyone as he begins his AFL career ...

THEN ...

it could be Tiger Jack Graham. Bowey made his debut in round 20, game No.5 was a qualifying final win. Tracking beautifully to be part of a premiership in his seventh match. For Graham in 2017, it was his fifth, after being given his first in round 22.

IF ...

Taylor Garner's time as a Roo ended this week ...

THEN ...

it brought to a close a frustrating career which could have been anything. Immensely talented, but his body just didn’t allow him to display that ability with any consistency.

Taylor Garner is helped from the field in round 13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

Kenny deserves 90 per cent of the coaching credit for Port's past two seasons of high-end finishes ...

THEN ...

his 2IC Michael Voss should get most of the remainder. A crucial back-room operator in this mix. Should be a target of the Blues. Only they burnt him in 2019 when they started talking to him before leaving him hanging when they all jumped aboard the Teague Train Express.

Michael Voss and Ken Hinkley at Port Adelaide training on August 26, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

I was in charge of the Tigers ...

THEN ...

I'd be making Dusty captain from 2022. And he'd then be the first AFL captain to refuse to speak to media. But so what.

IF ...

the two times he has been named All-Australian, last year and this, he has been listed on the interchange ...

THEN ...

it's still a massive and thoroughly deserved outcome for Jack Steele. True definition of leader.

IF ...

the 2016 Grand Final loss created a tough, immediate off-season ...

THEN ...

the corresponding 2021 period won't be much easier, given the Swans threw away a season's toil in kicking terribly inaccurately in the final quarter of the elimination final against the Giants.

IF ...

this club was as ruthless as it once was ...

THEN ...

it would be turning its entire football operations upside down and inside out to get to the bottom of what has happened in the past two seasons. Maybe it is. Because this club doesn’t stand for losing finals, and as for actually not qualifying for finals ...

IF ...

the Bulldogs got a very nice run from the umpires in the 2016 finals series, and just ask John Longmire for his thoughts on that year's Grand Final ...

THEN ...

they're off to a flyer again in the 2021 series. Regardless, they absolutely belted the Bombers in Launceston, and looked to have returned to being the Dogs of rounds one to 20.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the Toby Greene saga has proven one thing ...

THEN ...

it is that the entire workings of the Match Review Office need to be fully reviewed post-season. The starting point of the judicial structure (MRO, tribunal, appeals tribunal) needs to be able to rule decisively on every single transgression, and stop sending matters to the tribunal for a determination on "policy".