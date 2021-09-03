Caleb Daniel in action against Essendon in the elimination final, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs defender Caleb Daniel is under an injury cloud ahead of Saturday's semi-final against Brisbane.

Coach Luke Beveridge alluded to a potential Dogs injury at his media conference on Thursday but named an unchanged line-up at selection on Thursday night.

AFL.com.au understands Daniel has been dealing with a left leg injury sustained late in the win against Essendon last week and has been on light duties this week.

He was seen favouring his left side in the aftermath of the win and spotted chatting to Beveridge during Thursday's main session in Launceston while teammates trained.

"As far as any other changes, we may be forced into one which will come out this afternoon but other than that it'll be a pretty stable team," Beveridge said on Thursday.

Daniel has played 22 of a possible 23 matches this year, missing the sole game due to suspension for a dangerous tackle on Lion Tom Berry in round four.

The Dogs last week made two late changes ahead of the bounce against the Bombers with Zaine Cordy (illness) and Jason Johannisen (omitted) replaced by Ryan Gardner and Josh Schache.

Johannisen, last week's unused medical sub, remains an emergency alongside Cordy, vice-captain Mitch Wallis and pre-season rookie signing Anthony Scott.