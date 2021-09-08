Andrew Embley with teammates after West Coast's thrilling Grand Final victory in the 2006 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast premiership heroes John Worsfold and Andrew Embley will present historic medals on Grand Final day at Optus Stadium, 15 years after their integral roles in the Eagles' 2006 flag.

Embley, who was best afield in the Eagles' triumph against Sydney, will present the Norm Smith Medal, while Worsfold will present the Jock McHale Medal to the 2021 premiership coach.

They join two-time premiership defender and West Coast great Glen Jakovich, who is this year's premiership cup ambassador, in giving the 2021 decider a strong West Coast presence.

Embley, now a popular media personality in Perth, won the Norm Smith Medal in 2006 after a standout performance with 26 disposals and two goals in the thrilling one-point win.

Andrew Embley with his premiership medal and Norm Smith Medal in 2006. Picture: AFL Photos

He retired in 2013 after 250 games for the club, featuring in both the 2005 and 2006 Grand Finals against the Swans.

Worsfold, who is the most significant contributor in West Coast's history, coached the Eagles for 281 games, between 2002 and 2013, and led them to their third premiership in 2006 as coach.

The 52-year-old captained the club for the 1992 and 1994 flags, playing 209 games between 1987 and 1998, with the Eagles' club champion award named in his honour.

John Worsfold and Chris Judd with the 2006 premiership cup. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has not yet announced the contenders to present the premiership cup.

More to come