Shaun Burgoyne salutes the crowd after Port Adelaide's win over North Melbourne in the 2007 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

RECENTLY retired Hawthorn great Shaun Burgoyne is heading back to Port Adelaide to take up an off-field role.

Burgoyne, who this year became just the fifth V/AFL player to reach 400 games, will be involved in player development, mentoring and the club's Indigenous programs.

Burgoyne played 157 games for Port Adelaide and won one premiership before moving to Hawthorn in 2009, where he played a further 250 games and won three premierships.

All the best, Silk: Farewell to a 407-game champion Shaun Burgoyne retires as an ornament of the Power and Hawks, featuring four premierships

Port Adelaide's chief executive Matthew Richardson said the club was excited to welcome Burgoyne back to the fold.

"Shaun's career as a player started at Port Adelaide in the SANFL and of course he was a member of our first AFL Premiership team in 2004," Richardson said.

"He's gone on to have an incredible career at Hawthorn and ironically he played his 400th AFL game against Port Adelaide earlier this year.

"I know everyone at Port Adelaide is very proud of Shaun and his journey and we are thrilled that he has decided to start the next phase of his life with his family back here at Port Adelaide."

