Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

WHO IS in Hawthorn's sights with pick No.5? What will the Bombers do with their prized first selection? Who are the clubs looking to swap early picks?

Tune in to this week's Road to the Draft podcast for all the latest draft whispers as clubs turn their attention to the off-season and narrow in on their favoured draft selections.

Hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss the top-10 candidates and the best fits for some of the leading clubs plus get the insight into which clubs are open to swapping early picks.

They are also joined by potential top-10 pick and talented midfielder Neil Erasmus who discusses his season and the clubs showing interest in him.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Road to the Draft for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

2:00 – What do the Bombers do with their first draft selection?

5:15 – Who are the Hawks targeting at pick No.5?

8:00 – An update on St Kilda's Next Generation Academy prospects and if they will be available for the Saints.

11:15 – The most underrated player in this year's draft pool is…

14:15 – Will the Tigers swoop on an exciting tall? The latest on Richmond's pair of first-round picks.

16:50 – Could we see top-10 picks being traded? The clubs who could look at splitting their early selections.

19:00 – Potential top-10 pick Neil Erasmus joins the show to discuss his season.

20:00 – The latest on Erasmus' injury and aims for the rest of the U19 Championships.

24:00 – How Erasmus' promising cricket career was put aside for his football ambitions.

27:15 – The Port Adelaide young gun guiding Erasmus through his draft season.

30:20 – Erasmus explains why he is not a part of West Coast's Next Generation Academy.