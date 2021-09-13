DAYNE Zorko has hinted at a quiet off-season for Brisbane, saying the Lions don't need to make too many changes following their "bitter" semi-final exit a week ago.

Brisbane was sent packing by Grand Finalists Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs in its successive finals, bringing a premature end to the season after another top-four finish.

Speaking on Monday morning after claiming his fifth Merrett-Murray Medal as Brisbane's best and fairest, the Lions' captain said he expected the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period to be relatively quiet for his club.

"I think what we're doing is creating a lot of depth in our team, in our squad," he said.

"We've been able to debut a few players this year and our younger crop have had a fair stint at AFL level, which has been great, and we've got those guys that have been injured through the year to come back in.

"Obviously with Grant (Birchall) retiring we're probably going to have to look at something around that half-back line."

Brisbane has 35 of its 37 primary-listed players contracted for next season, with Birchall's retirement the only list change at this stage.

Keidean Coleman showed he has a long-term future at half-back in the final month of the season, looking at home under pressure and winning the club's Rookie of the Year award on Sunday night.

Zorko said the Lions had showed they weren't far off the premiership pace, with Cam Rayner (knee) and Noah Answerth (groin) to come back into the team after long-term injuries, and Eric Hipwood (knee) to rejoin late next season.

"To be knocked out by the two Grand Final teams again is a little bitter," he said.

"At the same time we understand we are really close and when we can get our full list back, nice and healthy, another year under Fages' gameplan, another year of that camaraderie and trust you build in each others' games, I hope that's the key driver for us."