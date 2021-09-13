FORMER Brisbane coach Justin Leppitsch and former Carlton coach Brendon Bolton have joined Collingwood's staff under new senior coach Craig McRae.

Leppitsch was a triple premiership Lion alongside McRae, while both shared success as assistant coaches at Richmond.

He joins as the head of strategy and will be the Magpies' defence coach.

Bolton also worked with McRae during his time at Hawthorn as assistant coaches this season.

Former Carlton coach Brendon Bolton speaks to his players in round four, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Magpies general manager of football Graham Wright said the appointments would help mould their developing list.

"We set out to appoint a team of coaches who complemented each other, a group of diverse football thinkers and relationship builders who have also shared in a lot of success that could mould our young squad. With the appointments of Justin and Brendon I think we’ve gone a fair way to doing that," Wright said.

"We see that Justin’s and Brendon’s attributes complement our profile well. Approximately half of our list in 2022 will comprise of 1-3 year players. The football education we provide them, therefore, will be important.

"Craig is very strong on establishing habits that will underpin a collective approach to success. We are all really pleased to have Brendon and Justin join the program."