BRISBANE ruckman Archie Smith is seeking a fresh start.

After 16 senior games in eight seasons, the unrestricted free agent let the Lions know post-season he would look to move clubs.

Taken by Brisbane in the 2014 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, the former basketballer got limited opportunities at the top level, playing behind Stefan Martin and then Oscar McInerney for large chunks of his career.

He made a wonderful debut in 2016 against Port Adelaide, racking up 19 possessions, including 17 contested, 30 hitouts, nine clearances and laying five tackles.

Smith was also a member of the unbeaten Lions' 2019 NEAFL premiership team.

He has endured personal adversity in the past 12 months following the loss of his younger Sebastian.

After overcoming some niggles early in the year, Smith got into fantastic shape as the Lions made a push for finals.