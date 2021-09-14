AWARD-WINNING photographer Michael Willson has added another gong to his growing collection, taking out Best Action Photo at the 2021 Australian Football Media Association Awards.

AFL Media's chief photographer won the award for his image 'Flying Bulldog' as emerging superstar Bailey Smith soared through the air against Collingwood in round one, 2021.

The judges said: "Michael has captured so much of what makes Australian Football unique in this photo of one of the League's genuine young stars in full flight."

Bulldog Bailey Smith flies through the air as he is tackled by Magpie Jeremy Howe in round one, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Willson wasn't the only AFL Media snapper to be recognised, with fellow AFL Photos team member James Elsby earning a commendable mention for his shot of Adelaide AFLW star Justine Mules celebrating a goal.

AFL.com.au senior reporter Callum Twomey was given a commendable mention for Best Print/Online Feature Reporting By An Individual after his incredible pieces on North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke after losing his father, Richmond superstar Dustin Martin ahead of his 250th game and behind the scenes of how the dramatic first round of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft played out.

Womens.afl reporter Sarah Black was also recognised with a commendable mention for Best AFLW Reporter.