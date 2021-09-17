SYDNEY has fought off rival interest to lock away emerging talents Dylan Stephens and Hayden McLean.

Defenders Robbie Fox and Will Gould have also agreed to contract extensions, but four Swans have been told they won't be offered new deals.

Stephens has committed to a further two seasons at the Swans after considering interest from several clubs including Collingwood, Essendon and those in his native South Australia.

The 20-year-old was taken at pick No.5 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft and has shown plenty of promise in 15 matches without being able to cement his place in the side.

The midfielder should have more opportunities next season with fellow long-kicking left-footer Jordan Dawson already signalling his intention to return to South Australia and Port Adelaide expressing an "extreme interest".

Dylan Stephens celebrates a goal in round seven, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Forward-ruck McLean has also signed on for two more years after a much-improved season that drew interest from rivals including St Kilda.

The 22-year-old played 12 matches this year including the elimination final to add to the 10 he played in 2019-20, kicking 11 goals while proving himself a capable partner for Lance Franklin.

The strong-marking McLean joined the Swans as a supplemental selection in the 2019 pre-season.

Fox and Gould have each signed one-year deals.

Robbie Fox in action during the round eight clash between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG in July. Picture: Getty Images

The 28-year-old Fox was sidelined by a finger injury early this season but returned to play 15 matches. The defender joined the Swans through the 2017 NAB Rookie Draft.

Gould has been rewarded for strong form during a disrupted season for the lower-level and will have another chance to make his debut after being taken with pick No.26 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

Greater Western Sydney's Brent Daniels and Sydney's Will Gould compete for the ball during an AFL Marsh Community Series match on February 29, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"We saw in the second half of 2021 in particular, both Hayden and Robbie make a significant impact for us at senior level," Swans' general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said.

"Dylan and Will were our first two selections in the 2019 draft and both players have been working hard to get their opportunities at senior level.

"With another pre-season under their belt, we expect to see both players knocking down the door for regular senior selection in 2022 and beyond."

George Hewett is expected to leave the club with Carlton the restricted free agent's most likely destination, while veteran forward Sam Reid is one of several other Swans still to confirm their future.