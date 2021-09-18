West Coast and Richmond fans cheer during the epic R13 clash at Optus Stadium. Pictures: AFL Photos

REMEMBER these heart-stoppers? Port Adelaide v Richmond in round four. Sydney v Geelong in round seven. West Coast v Richmond in round 13. And, of course, Melbourne v Geelong in round 23.

So what was the Match of the Year?

Need help deciding? The nominees are in so watch the video below, and get your vote in for the @Coles AFL Fan Awards.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Coles AFL Fan Awards: Game of the Year Which of these four blockbusters gets your vote for Game of the Year

There are 20 x prize packs to be won that include a 2022 AFL Silver Membership for 2022 valued at $625, a $300 AFL Shop voucher and a $500 Coles voucher.

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE AND DON'T FORGET TO REGISTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

It is your last chance to vote so don't miss out and here's hoping you win BIG in the @Coles AFL Fan Awards.